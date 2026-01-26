Building Strong Families Through Literacy

CANADA, January 26 - Released on January 26, 2026

Join the Government of Saskatchewan in celebrating Family Literacy Week from January 25 to 31, 2026, along with Family Literacy Day which is recognized on January 27.

This year's national theme "Make Mealtime Family Learning Time! / Faire du repas un moment d'apprentissage en famille!" celebrates everyday opportunities for literacy, connection and skill-building through shared food experiences. From preparing a recipe and writing a grocery list to sharing stories around the table, families across the province are invited to discover the power of learning together during mealtimes.

"Salma the Syrian Chef/ Salma et les saveurs de la Syrie" by Danny Ramadan, has been selected as the theme-aligned picture book for Family Literacy Day in Saskatchewan. The story focuses on Salma, a newcomer who tries to cheer up her mother by cooking her a heartwarming dish with the help of friends.

"We love to cook and mealtime is a really important part of the day for our family," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "We talk about what to make for our meals and then sit down together as a family to eat and talk about our day. Literacy can be found in a cookbook and around the kitchen table."

$1.1 million was allocated in the 2025-26 budget for literacy initiatives. This includes more than $600,000 to support family literacy programming through the 10 Family Literacy Hubs and Foundations Learning & Skills Saskatchewan.

Foundations Learning & Skills Saskatchewan and Family Literacy Hubs work collaboratively with early learning, schools, libraries and communities to provide family literacy programs, services and supports for families across the province.

"Family literacy is one of the most powerful and practical ways to strengthen children's learning while also strengthening parents' skills and supporting community well-being." Foundations Learning & Skills Saskatchewan Executive Director Sheryl Harrow - Yurach said. "Family literacy programs help bridge the gap between home and school, especially for adults navigating their own learning challenges, language barriers, isolation, or limited access to learning supports. When families learn together, communities grow stronger."

To learn more about events and activities happening throughout Family Literacy Week (January 25 to 31), please visit: foundationslearning.com/family-literacy-day/.

Family Literacy Hubs and their partners have also organized events during Family Literacy Week. To find a Family Literacy Hub in your area, please visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/literacy-in-saskatchewan.

