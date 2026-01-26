Province Launches Virtual Access to Addiction Medicine

CANADA, January 26 - Released on January 26, 2026

Saskatchewan Residents to Benefit From More Options for Addiction Treatment

Addiction medicine treatment options in the province are expanding with the introduction of the virtual access to addiction medicine (VAAM) program in three Saskatchewan communities, along with all detox and treatment centres across the province.

Lloydminster, Nipawin, and Cumberland House - Cree Nation and Northern Village are the first communities to launch the program, which is the first of its kind in the province.

"Our government is committed to providing more support for people struggling with addiction," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "This virtual program is a new and innovative way to offer Saskatchewan residents timely, life-saving addiction treatment, especially for people living in rural and remote communities."

Intake, assessment, and treatment will be provided by videoconferencing or telephone in collaboration with existing local supports such as labs for urine drug screening, mental health and addiction outpatient services for counselling, and pharmacists for medication administration. Through these supports, VAAM aims to help reduce substance use and dependence, prevent overdoses and save lives. Substance use can include opioids, stimulants, alcohol and benzodiazepines.

"This is another step toward fulfilling the Saskatchewan Health Authority's (SHA's) commitment to expand access to addiction treatment and supports for Saskatchewan residents," SHA Mental Health and Addictions Provincial Services Executive Director Zoe Teed McKay said. "Having the option to access addiction treatment virtually will provide more opportunities for individuals, regardless of where they live, to receive the treatment they need to reduce their use and dependency and help them on the road to recovery."

Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older in Lloydminster, Nipawin, and Cumberland House - Cree Nation and Northern Village can self-refer or be referred to VAAM by a care provider. Services are available 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week. For more details, visit the VAAM program at the SHA website.

In the coming months, VAAM is expected to grow to include more communities and patients across Saskatchewan. Updates will be posted on the SHA website when available.

