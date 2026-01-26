TESCO Launches 326P & 326X Artificial Resistive Loads, Expanding Load Simulation Capabilities for Utility Meter Testing

TESCO Metering Logo 326P Artificial Resistive Load 326X Artificial Resistive Load

New lightweight artificial resistive loads deliver precise, field-ready load simulation to improve meter testing accuracy, portability, and efficiency.

The 326P and 326X reflect TESCO’s commitment to engineering solutions that align with the realities of modern field and lab operations” — Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO Metering

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCOMetering, a trusted provider of American-made metering equipment and custom utility products for the electric utility industry, today announced the launch of the 326P and 326X Artificial Resistive Loads. These next-generation load simulation solutions are engineered to deliver precise, portable, and field-ready resistive loads for meter testing, calibration, and diagnostic applications across utility environments.As electric utilities continue to modernize grid infrastructure and expand advanced metering deployments, the need for accurate, repeatable, and practical load simulation tools has become increasingly critical. Field technicians and meter lab teams must validate meter performance under real-world conditions while balancing accuracy, portability, and operational efficiency. The 326P and 326X address these demands by combining precision resistive load simulation with lightweight, rugged design optimized for both field and laboratory use.Purpose-Built Solutions for Diverse Testing ScenariosThe 326P Artificial Resistive Load is a versatile, multi-tap load box designed to support a wide range of testing conditions. It offers selectable full-load and light-load current taps, enabling technicians to simulate multiple operating scenarios with a single device. With support for common utility voltages and a compact 13 lb. form factor, the 326P provides flexibility without sacrificing accuracy or durability.The 326X Artificial Resistive Load is optimized for standardized testing environments requiring a fixed, high-current load. Delivering a stable 50A resistive load, the 326X simplifies repeatable test procedures while maintaining the same portability and rugged construction as the 326P.Both models are designed to operate across common utility voltage ranges and withstand demanding field conditions, making them well-suited for electric utility meter testing, verification, calibration, and troubleshooting workflows.Key Advantages for Utility ProfessionalsHigh-precision resistive load simulation: Supports accurate meter testing and verification in field and lab environments.Lightweight, portable design: At approximately 13 lbs., both models reduce the physical burden of traditional load boxes and improve field mobility.Broad voltage compatibility: Supports common utility voltage inputs, enabling deployment across diverse applications.Flexible testing configurations: Multi-tap capability in the 326P and fixed-load simplicity in the 326X address distinct testing requirements.Rugged, field-ready construction: Engineered for durability in real-world utility environments.Compatibility with TESCO test ecosystems: Designed to integrate seamlessly with TESCO’s broader portfolio of meter testing equipment and accessories.Supporting Modern Utility Testing and Smart Grid OperationsThe 326P and 326X are designed to support the evolving needs of electric utilities, from traditional meter testing to smart grid validation and field diagnostics. Their compact design and configurable load capabilities enable technicians to replicate real-world load conditions with greater efficiency and confidence, reducing testing complexity while improving measurement accuracy.“Utilities require testing tools that balance precision, portability, and reliability,” said Tom Lawton, President & CEO at TESCO Metering. “The 326P and 326X reflect TESCO’s commitment to engineering solutions that align with the realities of modern field and lab operations, delivering dependable load simulation capabilities in a highly practical form factor.”Product Summary326P Artificial Resistive LoadSelectable full-load and light-load current tapsMulti-voltage input capabilityLightweight, portable designIdeal for flexible, multi-scenario testing applications326X Artificial Resistive LoadFixed 50A resistive load for standardized testingMulti-voltage input capabilityLightweight, portable designOptimized for repeatable high-current test workflowsAbout TESCO MeteringSince 1904, TESCOMetering has been the trusted leader in American-made metering equipment and custom utility products for the electric utility industry. With over a century of engineering innovation, TESCO designs and manufactures precision meter testing instruments, field test kits, and smart grid metering solutions that ensure accuracy, reliability, and compliance across today's evolving energy infrastructure.From our ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 certified facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania , TESCO proudly builds all products in the US, supporting domestic manufacturing, short lead times, and superior quality control. Our U.S.-manufactured metering systems serve utilities across North America, including meter test boards, burden sets, EVSE testers, optical probes, and custom field-testing equipment engineered for precision and durability.TESCO's portfolio spans lab-grade testing setups, rugged field kits, and AMI test solutions designed to meet the demands of modern smart grid environments. What sets TESCO apart is our close collaboration with utility engineers, meter shop managers, and field technicians—developing custom metering tools that solve real-world challenges, improve safety, and streamline operations.Beyond products, TESCO is deeply committed to metering education and industry training. Our annual TESCOOL event and support of regional meter schools reflect our dedication to advancing utility expertise and maintaining technical excellence across the metering community.With generations of trust, TESCO Metering continues to lead in custom utility solutions, American-made metering equipment, and dependable technical support. Contact us to learn how TESCO's precision utility instruments can improve accuracy, safety, and efficiency for your metering operations.Reliable Results. Every Meter. Every Time.

