Guaca Go Opens New Tequesta Location on February 2

Florida Fresh-Mex brand celebrates first franchise with grand opening on February 2 followed by community-focused launch week

TEQUESTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guaca Go , a South Florida–based fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh, customizable bowls and made-to-order guacamole, will officially open its newest location and first franchise in Tequesta, Florida on Monday, February 2, 2026. A ribbon cutting will take place on opening day at 11 a.m.The Tequesta location has already soft opened, welcoming guests daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ahead of the official grand opening.The restaurant is located at 181 US-1, Tequesta, FL 33469 and is locally owned and operated by Fab Nunez and Jessie Sequeira, who have also signed on to open their second Guaca Go franchise in Royal Palm Beach this summer.“Guaca Go’s values around quality, hospitality, and community align perfectly with how we approach business,” said Fab Nunez and Jessie Sequeira. “We’re proud to open the brand’s first franchise right here in Tequesta and even more excited to grow alongside the company with a second location coming to Royal Palm Beach. This is just the start of a long-term partnership and a lot of great meals ahead.”To celebrate its opening, Guaca Go will host several community-focused promotions throughout launch week. On February 2 and 3, guests can enjoy $5 bowls from 12 to 3 p.m. On February 4, the restaurant will host a giveback day benefiting My Brother Rocks The Spectrum Foundation , an inclusive play gym serving children of all abilities, with $1 from each bowl, burrito, or salad donated to the organization.On February 5, Guaca Go will host a Community Appreciation Day, offering 50% off for first responders, nurses, teachers, and students (in-store only).The new Tequesta restaurant will feature Guaca Go’s Florida Fresh-Mex menu, inspired by the region’s coastal lifestyle. Guests can expect chef-driven bowls, upgraded Build-Your-Own options, lighter grab-and-go selections, and clean ingredients that remain gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and seed-oil-free. At the heart of every meal is Guaca Go’s signature guacamole, made fresh to order in front of guests.Guaca Go, founded by married entrepreneurs Carson and Amber Bennett, began as a roadside guacamole stand in the Florida Keys before evolving into a beloved Palm Beach County brand with brick-and-mortar locations in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach. The Tequesta opening marks the company’s first franchise location and a significant milestone in its continued growth.“We started with a simple idea — make guacamole fresh and build everything around it,” said Carson Bennett. “Seeing that vision turn into our first franchise location is incredibly rewarding and a testament to the community that has supported us from day one.”In addition to its restaurants, Guaca Go is well known throughout South Florida for its mobile catering presence at major sporting and cultural events, including the South Florida Fair, Delray Beach Open, Cognizant Classic, spring training at Roger Dean Stadium, Miami Open, and Formula 1 weekend in Miami. Guaca Go continues to grow as a multi-unit brand with plans for continued expansion while staying rooted in its Florida origins.About Guaca Go TequestaLocation: 181 US-1, Tequesta, FL 33469Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. dailyPhone Number: 561 -919-2429Franchise Owners: Fab Nunez and Jessie SequeiraAbout Guaca GoFounded in 2017, Guaca Go began as a South Florida catering and events concept built around one simple idea: guacamole should be made fresh daily and served as the star of the meal. After quickly gaining a loyal following, founders Carson Bennett and Amber Benjamin opened the brand’s first brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2020. Guaca Go operates locations in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, and Tequesta, with Royal Palm Beach slated for later in the year. Known for its house-made guacamole, clean ingredients, and fully customizable bowls, the brand offers gluten-free, vegan, and seed-oil-free options — all delivered with fast service and a fun, Florida-inspired vibe. To view the full menu or order online, visit www.guacago.com and follow along on Instagram at @guacago.

