Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio’s 'Blockbuster Ballroom' Dazzles Audiences at The Wick Theatre

Blockbuster Ballroom at The Wick

Hollywood-inspired ballroom spectacular choreographed by National Champions Kristian Sesse and Mae Lozada

Bringing this production to The Wick was incredibly special for us and for our dance community.” — Clifton Sepulveda and Mar Martinez

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio lit up the stage at The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum on March 7 and 8 with “Blockbuster Ballroom,” a Hollywood-inspired dance spectacular that delivered a weekend of cinematic storytelling, dazzling choreography, and standing ovations. Presented before packed audiences at the Boca Raton venue, the production transformed iconic movie moments into high-energy ballroom performances. Guests were treated to a dynamic mix of fiery Salsa, passionate Tango, elegant Waltz, explosive Jive, sultry Burlesque, and bold Broadway-style numbers inspired by films such as Take the Lead, Burlesque, and The Greatest Showman.Each performance showcased theatrical storytelling and breathtaking choreography by National Ballroom Champions Kristian Sesse and Mae Lozada. The cast featured standout students from Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio performing alongside elite professional dancers, creating a vibrant and emotional showcase that celebrated the artistry and joy of ballroom dance.“Blockbuster Ballroom is our love letter to the movies and to the power of dance as storytelling,” said Clifton Sepulveda and Mar Martinez, owners of Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio and former World Champion dancers. “We wanted to create an experience that feels larger than life—where our students shine alongside world-class professionals, and the audience feels every emotion, just like they would watching a great film. Bringing this production to The Wick was incredibly special for us and for our dance community.”Blockbuster Ballroom performers included: Laurie Alex, Margarita Dirksen, Daniel Elkaim, Diane Keane, Sofia Paredes, Esther Peretz, Rob Plotka, Naya Rappaport, Mario Rodriguez, Jill Rosen, Deborah Sargeant, Hank Savitch, Susan Savitch, Frank Tarquini, Robert Twardoski, Susan Twardoski, Jorge Velez, Stephen O’Brien, and Lei Xei. They were accompanied by Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio certified instructors: Nicolas Lizana, Vanessa Rio, Sommer Stubbs, Yieva Zinchenko, studio manager Clara Suarez, and studio owners Sepulveda and Martinez.Blockbuster Ballroom was a first of its kind event for The Wick Theatre and one that founder and CEO Marilynn A. Wick can’t wait to do again. “This was the first time we’ve ever had a venture like this,” Wick added. “Blockbuster Ballroom was such a great event for the community, coming together for the arts that we love, and we are so thankful to Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio for bringing this opportunity to us.”“Blockbuster Ballroom” continues the Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio tradition of creating immersive performance experiences that bring together dance lovers, live entertainment fans, and members of the local community. The production reflects the studio’s ongoing mission to make dance accessible, inspiring, and impactful for adults of all ages and experience levels.About Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance StudioDelray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio is one of South Florida’s premier destinations for ballroom and Latin dance instruction, offering private lessons, group classes, social dance parties, competitive training, and specialized programs for adults of all ages and abilities. Owned and operated by world champion professional dancers Clifton Sepulveda and Mar Martinez, the studio is recognized for its welcoming atmosphere, exceptional teaching, and strong sense of community. With a focus on confidence, connection, and personal transformation, Delray Beach Fred Astaire helps students experience the joy, artistry, and wellness benefits of dance — whether they’re brand-new beginners, seasoned performers, or individuals seeking movement-based wellness support. Learn more at https://www.fredastairedelraybeach.com/new-student-special

