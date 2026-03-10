Palm Beach Community Raises Over $740,000 for Mental Health and Family Services at Alpert JFS 'No Excuse for Abuse' Gala

Alpert JFS Mandy Gonzalez Robyn Rands, Hope Hoffman, Dale Rands

Nearly 500 Community Leaders Gather at the Kravis Center as Demand for Mental Health, Disability, and Senior Services Continues to Grow

The generosity of our supporters ensures that individuals and families facing mental health challenges, financial crisis, or the vulnerabilities of aging will always have somewhere to turn.” — Jennifer Lesser

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County ( Alpert JFS ), one of the region’s leading providers of community-based mental health and social services, raised more than $740,000 during its 22nd Annual No Excuse for Abuse Evening, held February 25 at the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.The event welcomed nearly 500 community leaders, philanthropists, and supporters, reflecting the growing recognition of the critical role Alpert JFS plays in addressing mental health challenges, supporting vulnerable families, and strengthening the safety net for seniors and Holocaust survivors across Palm Beach County.Proceeds from the evening support Alpert JFS programs that provide mental health counseling, psychiatric services, residential support for adults with mental disabilities, emergency financial assistance, food security programs, and specialized services for older adults and Holocaust survivors. Each year, the organization serves more than 12,000 individuals and families across Palm Beach County.“Demand for mental health and family support services continues to grow across our community,” said Dr. Reuben Romirowsky, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Alpert JFS. “Alpert JFS exists so that no one facing mental health challenges, crisis, or aging alone falls through the cracks. The extraordinary generosity shown at No Excuse for Abuse ensures that thousands of individuals and families will continue to receive the care, stability, and dignity they deserve.”The evening featured a special headline performance by Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez, known for her roles in Hamilton, Wicked, and In the Heights. Her performance brought energy and inspiration to the evening, reinforcing the event’s themes of resilience and hope.A moving highlight of the program came when a resident of the Levine JRFS Residential Program shared her journey from homelessness and instability to independence through the support of Alpert JFS clinicians and caregivers.The program also honored Hope Hoffman and the late Gary Hoffman (z”l) with the Luminary Award, recognizing Gary’s transformative leadership and lasting legacy of service to the organization and the broader Palm Beach community.“Alpert JFS is a vital part of the safety net that protects and strengthens families in Palm Beach County,” said Jennifer Lesser, Board Chair and President of Alpert JFS and Levine JRFS. “The generosity of our supporters ensures that individuals and families facing mental health challenges, financial crisis, or the vulnerabilities of aging will always have somewhere to turn.”Former Board Chair Zelda Mason proudly served as Presenting Sponsor of the evening. Amy and Jeffrey Devore, Lesley Sheinberg, and Carolyn and Michael Yasuna served as Event Co-Chairs.The event also reflects the strong partnership between Alpert JFS and the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, which together work to ensure that essential mental health, family support, and emergency services remain accessible to the community.About Alpert JFSFounded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is one of Palm Beach County’s leading providers of mental health and social services. The organization strengthens families, promotes mental wellness, and supports vulnerable members of the community through counseling, psychiatric services, residential programs for adults with mental disabilities, food security programs, emergency financial assistance, and specialized services for seniors and Holocaust survivors. With more than 100 professionals serving over 12,000 individuals annually, Alpert JFS is a trusted lifeline for children, families, and older adults across Palm Beach County. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or call 561-684-1991.

