CE: Uphold and improve executive-led system in Macao

MACAU, January 26 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today stressed the need to uphold and improve Macao’s executive-led system, while continuously deepening coordination mechanisms with the legislature and the judiciary. The aim was to build a powerful synergy to advance Macao’s development in concert with all sectors of society.

The Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies today held a seminar in Beijing on the theme of “Upholding and improving the executive-led system to promote good governance in the Special Administrative Regions (SARs)”.

Mr Sam attended a parallel session held in Macao to listen to an address by Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Xia Baolong.

The Chief Executive noted that President Xi Jinping had, during Mr Sam’s December 2025 duty report to him, outlined clear and specific requirements regarding upholding and improving the executive-led system.

During today’s seminar, Director Xia clarified the political and legal foundations of the executive-led system and its superiority, as well as the key elements for upholding and refining it. This served as a vital guide for the SARs in enhancing the efficacy of their governance, said Mr Sam.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government is determined to earnestly implement the spirit of the important instructions from President Xi and the central authorities, and will further strengthen its sense of responsibility in relation to shouldering its immediate duties regarding the governance of Macao.

In his address, Director Xia emphasised that President Xi’s important speeches, viewed from a holistic and strategic vantage point, reiterated the central authorities’ unswerving principle and stance on implementing the “One country, two systems” principle. That approach was imbued with deep affection for compatriots in Hong Kong and Macao, firm support for the development of the two regions, and earnest expectations for good governance in the SARs. The approach pointed the direction for the SARs to implement executive-led governance, improve governance efficacy, and promote high-quality development. Such an approach also possessed strong practical relevance and profound historical significance, he said.

At the seminar, Director Xia elaborated on the significance of the executive-led system for the SARs, noting that it is a key principle of the political structure set out under the Basic Law. As the executive-led system is the institutional guarantee for the comprehensive and accurate implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle, implementing this system is an inevitable requirement for safeguarding the SARs’ constitutional order and, in the case of Macao, ensuring “Macao people governing Macao” with a high degree of autonomy, as well as achieving efficient governance based on Macao’s actual conditions, Director Xia said.

The successful practice of the executive-led system in the SARs has demonstrated its strong vitality and superiority. The key to upholding and improving this system lies in the SARs’ Chief Executives and the SARs’ Governments strengthening their awareness of their role as masters in their own right, and effectively shouldering the responsibility of being the primary agents in charge of governance, he stated.

Director Xia also said the executive-led approach required the active support and cooperation of the legislative and judicial organs in order to form a strong synergy of governance. The support and participation of all sectors of society were also required to jointly create a favourable social atmosphere for the implementation of the executive-led system.

In his remarks, Mr Sam noted that the sixth-term MSAR Government has had a good start, with the executive-led system operating smoothly.

The MSAR Government will resolutely and effectively implement President Xi’s clear requirements and important instructions, and further reinforce community awareness about the Chief Executive’s and the MSAR Government’s respective roles as the leaders of the city. The two will together shoulder effectively the glorious duty of being the primary agents responsible for governing Macao, Mr Sam said.

The Chief Executive said the MSAR Government would dedicate further effort to build consensus across all sectors, develop synergies in relation to governance, create a favourable atmosphere for progress, and work together to uphold and improve the executive-led system. By promoting good governance in Macao, and making better use of the executive-led system within the framework of the “One country, two systems” principle, the MSAR Government will live up to the deep care shown by, and earnest expectations expressed by, President Xi and the central authorities.

Mr Sam also highlighted a number of matters arising from today’s session.

Firstly, in the course of the MSAR’s development, the executive-led system has been providing a solid guarantee for “Macao people governing Macao” and efficient governance.

The Chief Executive and the MSAR Government have positions of leadership. Proceeding with the fundamental interests of Macao and the overall interests of Macao compatriots in mind, the two build consensus and pool strength, forming a governance pattern that is efficient, pragmatic, focused on development, and coordinated in progress. The Chief Executive and the MSAR Government bear the responsibility for the comprehensive leadership of the MSAR. With the active support and cooperation of the legislature and the judiciary, the Chief Executive and the MSAR Government can fully leverage the institutional advantages of Macao’s political system, in which each organ has its own functions and bears its own responsibilities while cooperating with the others. This forms a powerful synergy for governance of the MSAR, allowing for the formulation and execution of policies that align with Macao’s long-term interests, thereby laying a solid foundation for steady socioeconomic progress, prosperity, and stability.

The executive-led system will continue to manifest its advantages of efficient and orderly governance. There will be effective implementation of that approach across all aspects of Macao’s administration. Such a system will better resolve deep-seated contradictions and issues constraining Macao’s development, injecting strong momentum into “Macao people governing Macao” and into the MSAR’s development, serving always as the “compass” for Macao, as it builds on the past and opens itself to the future.

Second, Mr Sam said that a focus on economic development and livelihood improvement, while upholding the rule of law, would build a strong barrier in support of national security.

Based on the executive-led system, the MSAR can concentrate its energy on promoting stability and progress in the economy and society, effectively interacting with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan. The approach enhances the ability to employ foresight and initiative in pursuit of Macao’s future development, allowing the city better to serve and integrate into overall national development, and expanding opportunities for the MSAR’s development.

Mr Sam said the focus was on translating institutional advantages into tangible development results. Regarding the economy and people’s livelihoods, through efficient administration and precise policymaking, the MSAR Government will continuously enhance the sense of participation and sense of gain among the general public from the process of appropriate economic diversification and the integrated development of Macao and Hengqin. A pragmatic and comprehensive social security system will be built, to allow residents to share the fruits of development.

Regarding safeguarding national security, the MSAR Government proactively fulfils its duties, coordinating with the legislative and judicial organs strictly to prevent or, if necessary, control acts endangering national security and to punish such acts in accordance with the law. By flexibly responding to various risks and challenges and actively uniting forces from all sides, the MSAR Government ensures the long-term peace, stability, and prosperity of the MSAR.

Third, Mr Sam said that consolidating and improving the executive-led system required concerted efforts from all sectors of society, walking side by side and forming a community of shared responsibility, in order jointly to foster a favourable social atmosphere for ensuring the implementation of the executive-led system.

At its core, the MSAR Government must act in accordance with the law, and demonstrate the courage to take responsibility, plan with foresight, and improve governance efficacy through scientific decision-making. Governance must be close to the people’s hearts and grounded in reality, uniting and leading the entire MSAR in a joint struggle. The Legislative Assembly will pursue its supervisory role in accordance with the law, and actively cooperate with the other organs of governance, while supporting the MSAR Government’s lawful administration. The Legislative Assembly should strengthen a legislative culture that reflects public opinion and offers pragmatic advice, providing constructive suggestions and substantial measures.

Through positive interaction, legislative and administrative goals should be aligned and actions synchronised, said Mr Sam. All sectors of society should enhance their sense of shared ownership, build cohesion, and actively offer suggestions to support the MSAR’s governance. In an atmosphere of loving the country and Macao, and of inclusiveness and mutual assistance, the entire Macao community will consolidate the social foundation of the executive-led system, facilitating its smooth operation and efficient administration. Together, said Mr Sam, the community will create a brighter tomorrow for the MSAR and make new contributions to the building of a strong nation, and to national rejuvenation.