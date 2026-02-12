Multi-departmental effort to ensure a pleasant experience in Macao during Chinese New Year season

MACAU, February 12 - The Government has made comprehensive preparations and formulated corresponding measures in anticipation of an increase in the number of visitors to Macao during the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday period. The aim is to facilitate residents’ travel and ensure a pleasant experience for visitors while in Macao.

The Government held a briefing this morning to outline the operational plans and measures introduced by relevant public departments in areas including checkpoint management, customs clearance, consumer protection, supply assurance, visitor reception and tourism promotional efforts, traffic management, and quarantine of ornamental plants.

Representatives from the Public Security Police Force, the Macao Customs Service, the Consumer Council, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Transport Bureau, and the Municipal Affairs Bureau each gave a briefing to reporters at the Border Gate checkpoint.

A representative of the Public Security Police Force stated at the briefing that, in anticipation of a large influx of visitors, the police have formulated targeted operational plans and deployment strategies focusing on three key areas: public security, boundary checkpoint efficiency, and traffic management. These efforts aim to create a safe and orderly festive environment. Contingency plans for crowd control have been prepared for all major boundary checkpoints, with additional personnel redeployed from administrative duties to frontline operations. More inspection counters will be opened to enhance visitor clearance efficiency. Close coordination is being maintained with the Zhuhai Exit-Entry Border Inspection Station, the Macao Customs Service, and the Transport Bureau to further refine response procedures.

The representative from the Macao Customs Service explained that the service has jointly devised contingency plans with the Public Security Police to increase the number of vehicle lanes in operation during peak cross-boundary traffic periods. Through established liaison mechanisms, information is shared in real time with the Chinese mainland authorities to facilitate timely vehicle diversion and traffic management optimisation. For passengers, a coordinated mechanism between Macao and Hengqin services has been established, to allow for the use of the light vehicle inspection room at Hengqin Port as an additional channel during peak times, thereby optimising passenger clearance times. The Macao Customs Service representative urged residents travelling outbound to familiarise themselves with Macao’s import regulations before returning, in order to avoid violations arising from bringing controlled items or unquarantined goods into Macao.

A Consumer Council representative noted that, in collaboration with the Zhuhai Consumer Rights Protection Committee and the Consumers’ Association of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the Council has jointly released, for the first time, a guide on tourist consumption in Macao. The illustrated guide introduces the Council’s services, its Accredited Shop Scheme, consumer transaction practices in Macao, essential consumer tips, and rights protection measures. In addition, the Consumer Council will operate a special holiday service from the afternoon of 16 to 19 February to provide timely assistance to residents and visitors in need.

A representative of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau said that pedestrian zones will be set up in Taipa Village and along Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo from 17 to 22 February. Temporary traffic arrangements will be implemented on surrounding roads to ensure smooth pedestrian flow and safety. The pedestrian zones will feature festive market stalls, performances, and game booths, with the aim of providing high-quality holiday experiences for visitors and residents alike. Furthermore, in collaboration with the Consumer Council and other relevant departments, the Bureau has coordinated with major local wholesalers and suppliers to ensure a stable supply of daily necessities during the festive period.

A representative of the Macao Government Tourism Office highlighted that the body has been actively promoting Macao to potential visitors through both online and offline channels and organising major Chinese New Year events. Three large-scale events have once again been included in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s national initiative “Happy Spring Festival”: various Chinese New Year activities, the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse, and a series of drone shows and fireworks displays. In addition, the “ZAPE Gallop Gala” will be held around Rua de Cantão and Rua de Pequim in Macao peninsula’s ZAPE district; the Macao Grand Prix Museum will operate special opening hours on Chinese New Year’s Day; and pop-up activities will be launched to enrich visitors’ holiday experiences through diverse community-based festivities.

A representative of the Transport Bureau noted that, under a multi-departmental coordination mechanism, the Bureau has liaised with various departments and entities to prepare temporary adjustments to public transport services, as well as contigency plans. During the Chinese New Year period, enhanced traffic diversion measures will be implemented in key high-traffic areas. The Bureau urged residents and visitors to use official mobile applications, websites, or WeChat accounts to access real-time traffic information, stay informed of the latest traffic arrangements, and plan their journeys accordingly. Details of bus services are available on the websites of the city’s two bus operators (Transmac at http://www.transmac.com.mo; and TCM at http://www.tcm.com.mo).

A representative of the Municipal Affairs Bureau stated that, to facilitate residents bringing personal ornamental plants from the Chinese mainland for festive home decoration, a temporary quarantine station for ornamental plants will be set up in the passenger arrival area of the Border Gate checkpoint from 14 to 16 February, operating daily from 9am to 11pm. The service will be provided free of charge. The Bureau reminded the public that individuals without the necessary permits and certificates issued by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau should not bring into Macao species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).