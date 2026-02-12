2026MIECF to Take Place from 26 to 28 March: An International Environmental Event Empowering Domestic and International Enterprises to Build Global Green Co-operation Networks

MACAU, February 12 - Hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the 2026 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2026MIECF) is scheduled to take place from 26 to 28 March (Thursday to Saturday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao with the theme “Low-carbon, Zero Waste Cities: Embarking on a Global Collaboration”.

As a professional exhibition certified by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), MIECF continuously enriches its core content and strengthens its position as a green platform. MIECF has established itself as a pivotal annual event for regional and international environmental exchanges and co-operation, helping exhibitors and traders from home and abroad seize global opportunities.

Leveraging the concentration of industry, academia, and research resources to step up the commercialisation of achievements

A representative from a Portuguese textile technology centre, which exhibited at MIECF for the first time last year, noted that a major advantage of Macao lies in its concentration of industry, academia, and research resources. This accelerates the commercialisation of knowledge exchange, project development, and institutional collaboration. Meanwhile, a Malaysian environmental organisation that has participated in five editions of MIECF stated that the event has not only enhanced its visibility and expanded its membership network, but has also facilitated the launch of environmental co-operation projects in Malaysia.

Serving as a green engine to empower enterprises in both directions

A Macao-based company that specialises in eco-friendly recycled materials used MIECF as a “green springboard” to form partnerships with listed companies in Macao and Hong Kong. It supplied eco-friendly materials and provided technical support for large-scale engineering projects, securing tentative orders worth over RMB 10 million in the process. This success enabled the company to expand its R&D team and production capacity, accelerating its expansion into Asian markets and beyond. Joining MIECF once again this year, it is targeting Southeast Asian markets.

A representative from a Zhejiang-based new energy technology enterprise spoke highly of Macao’s positioning as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs). Participating in MIECF has given the enterprise an insight into the substantial demand for new energy in PSCs. It is now actively exploring the establishment of business operations in Macao to serve these markets. Additionally, a biotechnology company from the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, recognising MIECF’s pioneering role in environmental innovation, launched new products at last year’s MIECF and successfully reached premium clients in Europe and other markets through the event’s Green Matching.

Co-organised by the governments of the Pan-Pearl River Delta region and co-ordinated by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute and the Environmental Protection Bureau of the Macao SAR, the 2026MIECF is receiving support from the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China. The event aims to align with the strategy of appropriate economic diversification by focusing on green development in tourism, leisure, and the four key industries. It also seeks to promote international exchanges and co-operation on environmental protection among different sectors, including “governments, industries, universities, research institutes, users, and investors”.

For more information about the 2026MIECF, please visit the official website at http://www.macaomiecf.com, call (853) 8798 9675, or follow the official WeChat account: MIECF.