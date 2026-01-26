Modern Model for Leadership Learning Makes Every ‘Moment’ Matter

BOS-UP Moments features short, interactive “Moments” designed for founders, executives and fast-moving teams who need insight they can apply immediately. Bestselling author Scott Abbott is the founder and CEO of BOS-UP Coaching Solution & Academy, Straticos and PHASE4 Investments.

As the new year begins, business leaders will be looking for new ways to spark insight, generate traction and sustain momentum.

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The start of a new year often inspires reflection and a renewed determination to grow differently. For today’s business leaders, that means rethinking leadership development models that feel passive, outdated or disconnected from the realities of modern work. In BOS-UP Moments: Field Guide to Prosper in Business, Work & Life, bestselling author and executive coach Scott Abbott introduces a fresh, interactive approach that brings coaching to life and helps leaders make meaningful progress one focused “Moment” at a time.

Rather than relying on long chapters or one-size-fits-all training programs, BOS-UP Moments delivers learning in short, immersive bursts that fit seamlessly into the workday. Blending leadership, psychology, strategy and personal growth, the field guide combines written insights with QR-linked videos, reflection prompts and action steps, transforming leadership development from something leaders plan to do into something they actually use, apply and revisit daily.

Created especially for startups, small and mid-sized organizations, and leaders responsible for developing people, the book delivers 40 compact “Moments” that strengthen the soft skills that power results — including confidence, communication, emotional intelligence, focus, resilience, accountability and leadership presence. Each Moment is designed to meet readers where they are and move them forward immediately.

Every BOS-UP Moment includes:

• A brief, high-impact video accessible via QR code

• A transcript that expands context and application

• Three bolded takeaways to anchor the lesson

• Five prompts to spark reflection and immediate action

Ideal for entrepreneurs, emerging leaders, managers, coaches and lifelong learners, BOS-UP Moments serves as a portable mindset reset — something to keep within reach during high-pressure decisions, new responsibilities or periods of burnout, transition or reinvention.

“Growth should be a constant companion; something you carry with you, return to and build on every day,” Abbott added. “BOS-UP Moments is designed to spark ongoing awareness, insight, confidence and enthusiasm for continuous improvement. It reminds readers that learning has no finish line.”

About the Author

Bestselling author Scott Abbott is the founder and CEO of BOS-UP Coaching Solution & Academy, Straticos and PHASE4 Investments. With more than 30 years of experience launching, scaling, advising and acquiring companies, Abbott has partnered with startups, global brands and Fortune 1000 firms — helping teams generate billions in revenue and navigate both breakthroughs and setbacks. A finalist for the E&Y Technology Entrepreneur of the Year Award and former Entrepreneur in Residence at Indiana University Kelley School of Business, he is also a Fast Company Executive Board member, top-rated podcast host and author of three bestselling books, including BOS-UP, The Co+Factor and Level-UP to Professional.

For more information, please visit www.scottabbottabc.com, and connect with him on social media @scottabbottabc.

BOS-UP Moments: Field Guide to Prosper in Business, Work & Life

Publisher: BOS-UP Publishing

Release Date: November 20, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎979-8273631236

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G1HRVSDX

