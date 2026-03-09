Young Listeners Are Choosing Hope — and Finding It Through Christian Hip-Hop, Says Holy Culture Radio Founder

Holy Culture Radio founder James B. Rosseau Sr., known by many as “Trig,” left a C-suite role in corporate America to become a conduit for faith-based content.

Holy Culture Radio, a 24-hour SiriusXM channel and mobile app, is emerging as a case study in positive content consumption.

Younger generations aren’t just looking for entertainment. They’re looking for meaning, connection and something that feeds their spirit instead of draining it.” — Holy Culture Radio owner James B. Rosseau Sr.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As endless headlines, algorithm-driven outrage and doom scrolling dominate daily life, a growing number of millennials and Gen Z listeners are pushing back — intentionally choosing content that uplifts, inspires and restores. One unexpected place they’re finding it: Christian hip-hop.

Holy Culture Radio, a 24-hour SiriusXM channel devoted to faith-centered hip-hop and purpose-driven programming, is emerging as a powerful example of what positive content consumption looks like in practice (https://www.billboard.com/pro/faith-based-hip-hop-rb-going-mainstream/) — and why it’s resonating so deeply with younger audiences.

“When I went from artist to producer, I thought, I could do a show, or I could help build a platform for shows — an artery into the community,” said Holy Culture Radio owner James B. Rosseau Sr., known by many as “Trig,” who left a C-suite role in corporate America to become a conduit for faith-based content. “Younger generations aren’t just looking for entertainment. They’re looking for meaning, connection and something that feeds their spirit instead of draining it.”

That shift is reflected in Holy Culture Radio’s audience data. Nearly 38 percent of listeners are between the ages of 25 and 45, a demographic often associated with digital fatigue and content overload. Among those listeners, 47 percent say they are likely to attend a motivational or inspirational seminar within the next year, and they are 39 percent more likely to volunteer in their communities over the next 12 months — signaling that what they consume doesn’t stop at listening, but translates into action.

“Young listeners nationwide are seeking more than entertainment — they’re seeking belonging,” Rosseau said. “They want a place rooted in faith, positivity and the power of sound.”

Holy Culture Radio’s programming blends energizing beats with meaningful conversation, featuring both legendary and next-generation Christian hip-hop artists alongside talk shows that address purpose, culture, faith and community impact. The result is an audio space designed not to amplify anxiety, but to counter it.

“All around us, we see people who are hurting, crushed by the weight of a broken world,” Rosseau added. “But through the fray comes hope — a joyful noise that carries good news. Christian hip-hop is that messenger for generations past, present and future, and Holy Culture Radio exists to be its megaphone.”

As conversations around mental wellness, intentional media habits and values-driven living continue to gain momentum, Holy Culture Radio represents a broader cultural movement: replacing constant consumption with conscious choice — and choosing content that encourages rather than overwhelms.

Listeners are invited not just to tune in, but to take part in a growing community committed to hope, purpose and positive impact.

About Holy Culture Radio

Holy Culture Radio is a 24-hour Christian hip-hop and edutainment channel available on SiriusXM, featuring music, talk shows and cultural conversations designed to uplift, inspire and empower listeners nationwide. Holy Culture Radio is owned and operated by The Corelink Solution, a nonprofit organization founded by James “Trig” Rosseau.

About James “Trig” Rosseau

James B. Rosseau Sr., known by many as “Trig,” is the founder and CEO of The Corelink Solution (https://thecorelinksolution.com/), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization committed to revitalizing communities through programs that empower people to reach their potential. He brings 20-plus years of expertise in creating growth and driving transformation, leveraging his unique blend of revenue generation and business acumen with his ability to skillfully assemble and lead high-performing teams.

