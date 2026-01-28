PRN Funding Selects XEN as its End-to-End Factoring Software Platform

Selecting the right technology partner for our future was critical...XEN is that partner.” — Phil Cohen, President of PRN Funding

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XEN, a leading origination and management platform for factors and commercial lenders, today announced that PRN Funding, celebrating 25 years as a factoring industry leader, has selected XEN as its end-to-end factoring software platform. Building on a strategic partnership announced in November and its launch of XEN for front-end sales and underwriting, PRN will now manage its entire factoring business on XEN – from initial prospect intake, diligence, and onboarding to ongoing client operations, management, and risk monitoring.

The expanded partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies. After 25 years on legacy factoring software, PRN chose XEN to power its next chapter of growth and innovation. XEN is the only end-to-end platform in the factoring market that can manage both prospect and client operations in a single system.

"As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, selecting the right technology partner for our future was critical," said Phil Cohen, President of PRN Funding. "Since launching last year, XEN’s front-end has already transformed our ability to win more deals and onboard new clients more quickly, paying for itself in only a few months. Now, after a quarter-century on our previous factoring software, we needed a solution that could similarly deliver a superior experience to our clients, drive meaningful efficiency gains across our entire operation, and position ourselves for continued growth and scale in the years ahead. XEN is that platform and partner."

The strategic partnership involved extensive design collaboration: through its partnership-first and customer-centric approach, XEN worked closely with PRN to incorporate feedback and ensure the platform met the specific needs of a leading factoring company and achieved their goals of greater efficiency, scalability, and speed.

"We're honored that PRN Funding chose XEN to power their entire factoring business across prospects and clients," said Alexander Kayfetz-Gaum, Sr. Vice President at XEN. "This selection validates our commitment to being a unified, end-to-end platform for factors – something only XEN offers today. For a longtime industry leader like PRN to choose XEN speaks volumes about what we've built together through our partnership, and our comprehensive platform’s unique ability to support the broader factoring industry."

About XEN

XEN is dedicated to helping factors and commercial lenders grow through easy-to-use, powerful software. Our platform streamlines the entire borrower lifecycle from origination and underwriting to portfolio management and risk monitoring, enabling factors and lenders to accelerate sales, reduce fraud, and enhance client satisfaction. With embedded AI, best-in-class integration partners, and self-service setup in minutes, XEN boosts profitability and efficiency for factors and lenders across the industry. Learn more at xenplatforms.com.

About PRN Funding

PRN Funding is a niche factoring company that provides financing to healthcare service businesses with a focus on temporary staffing, homecare and medical transcription. PRN Funding purchases accounts receivable and then provides cash to help healthcare businesses grow. Factoring with PRN Funding provides access to immediate cash, allowing businesses to meet payroll, take supplier discounts, purchase equipment, increase staff, and more.

