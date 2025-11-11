XEN and PRN Funding Announce Strategic Partnership as PRN Launches on the XEN Platform

PRN’s 25 years of industry leadership combined with the XEN platform creates a powerful partnership

The efficiency and capabilities we've gained through the XEN platform have transformed how we onboard clients. What used to take multiple systems and processes now happens seamlessly in one platform.” — Phil Cohen, President of PRN Funding

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XEN, a leading loan origination and management platform for factors and commercial lenders, today announced that PRN Funding has launched on the XEN platform to power PRN’s sales and underwriting.

PRN Funding now conducts all origination, diligence, and new client onboarding on XEN, streamlining how it manages prospects from application intake to final approval. XEN’s comprehensive solution–including background checks, personal and debtor credit analysis, document management, contracting, and more–enables PRN to increase and accelerate deal flow, streamline due diligence processes, and deliver a superior borrower experience.

"XEN has enhanced our sales and underwriting significantly," said Phil Cohen, President of PRN Funding. "The efficiency and capabilities we've gained through the XEN platform have transformed how we onboard clients. What used to take multiple, disconnected systems and manual processes now happens seamlessly in one platform."

The partnership comes as PRN Funding celebrates its 25th anniversary in the factoring industry, marking a quarter-century of providing working capital solutions to businesses nationwide.

"We're thrilled to partner with a leading factor like PRN Funding, especially as they celebrate this major milestone," said Alexander Kayfetz-Gaum, VP of Operations at XEN. "PRN’s 25 years of industry leadership combined with the XEN platform creates a powerful partnership, and we're proud to support PRN's continued growth and success for the next 25 years.”

About XEN

XEN is dedicated to helping factors and commercial lenders grow through easy-to-use, powerful software. Our platform streamlines the entire borrower lifecycle from origination and underwriting to portfolio management and risk monitoring, enabling factors and lenders to accelerate sales, reduce fraud, and enhance client satisfaction. With embedded AI, best-in-class integration partners, and self-service setup in minutes, XEN boosts profitability and efficiency for factors and lenders across the industry. Learn more at xenplatforms.com.

About PRN Funding

PRN Funding is a niche factoring company that provides financing to healthcare service businesses with a focus on temporary staffing, homecare and medical transcription. PRN Funding purchases accounts receivable and then provides cash to help healthcare businesses grow. Factoring with PRN Funding provides access to immediate cash, allowing businesses to meet payroll, take supplier discounts, purchase equipment, increase staff, and more.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.