I-80 MP 70, Roll Over Crash

On January 24, 2026, at approximately 2:00 PM, a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT Pickup Truck was traveling westbound on I-80 near mile post 70 when it veered into the median. The vehicle re-entered and exited the roadway several times before crossing all westbound lanes, rotating, and overturning on the north shoulder. The driver, who was not restrained by a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other occupants remained uninjured. One of the passengers explained that the driver had slumped over the steering wheel prior to the incident, leading investigators to suspect a medical emergency as the primary cause.

Driver: Taniela Kauvaka Hiva Patetefa (76 year old male) SLC, UT

Image of a black pickup truck laying on its side with damage to the body and broken windshield, after being involved in a roll over crash.
Image of a black pickup truck laying on its side, blocking the left lane of the freeway, and glass shards scattered across several lanes, after being involved in a roll over crash.

