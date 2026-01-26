A Blast From The Past, Informs Our Path Into The Future

As we look ahead to a new year, CalEPA reflects with pride on the progress made in 2025 to protect public health and the environment while advancing California’s leadership on climate action. Over the past year, we strengthened partnerships with communities, advanced science-based policies, and took meaningful steps to reduce pollution and safeguard our air, water, and land—especially for those most impacted by environmental challenges. Carrying these lessons forward, we enter the new year focused on building momentum, deepening equity, and continuing the work necessary to ensure a healthier, more resilient California for generations to come.