Trump Hides from the Global Fight For Clean Technology and Curbing Climate Pollution

CalEPA joins Governor Newsom in rejecting President Trump’s weak—and brainless—move to wimp out in the fight against climate pollution and let other countries take over.

Trump crumpled a foundational international treaty in one day that had helped improve health and safety for billions of people over three decades.

This American retreat from global leadership also means other countries will continue to beat us when it comes to clean energy technology and innovation. Trump not only makes the U.S. look weak on the global stage, he also weakens America’s ability to set the rules and investments that define the clean energy economy.

While the federal government flees, California will not waver. We cut climate pollution over 20 percent and grew our economy over 80 percent. We continue to lead the nation in expanding renewable energy, stopping pollution, and driving innovation in transportation and energy storage and security.

California’s climate leadership is not limited to our state borders. We forge international partnerships, elevate subnational climate work, and work with major coalitions with other states and regions tackling climate change and building resilient economies.

Even in the face of federal inaction, California will continue to protect our communities from burning forests, dangerous droughts, and other disasters caused by climate change. We will work with our global partners, not turn our back on them.