Channel Partners Launches OpenSky™, a Unified Platform Purpose-Built for Workforce Operations at Scale

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Channel Partners today announced the launch of OpenSky™, a unified workforce operations platform designed to support complex, distributed labor programs at scale.OpenSky™ was built to address a growing challenge in enterprise labor management. Many organizations rely on generalized, subscription-based technology platforms that were not designed for the realities of labor-intensive operations. While powerful, these systems often introduce unnecessary cost, rigidity, and complexity that slow execution and strain already tight margins.Channel Partners chose a different approach.OpenSky™ is a purpose-built platform developed specifically for workforce execution. It consolidates scheduling, payroll, invoicing. time and attendance, compliance, reporting, and AI-driven intelligence into a single system designed to scale across brands, clients, and projects. The platform replaces fragmented technology stacks with one integrated environment that delivers real-time visibility while remaining flexible enough to support field-level execution.“For too long, workforce programs have been forced to adapt to technology that was not built for them,” said Andrew Catapano, Chief Operating Officer of Channel Partners. “We made a conscious decision not to rely on platforms that were expensive, rigid, or optimized for someone else’s business model. OpenSky™ is infrastructure we own and control, built to scale with our clients and evolve with how work actually gets done.”Unlike traditional enterprise software, OpenSky™ is wholly owned and proprietary to Channel Partners. The platform is not dependent on external vendors, subscription licensing models, or third-party development roadmaps. By eliminating those structural dependencies, Channel Partners is able to reduce operational friction and pass cost efficiencies directly to clients operating in margin-sensitive industries.At the core of the platform is OpenSky™ Core, the centralized engine for workforce operations. Core unifies scheduling, payroll, compliance tracking, and enterprise reporting into a single system of record. Scheduling dynamically adapts across teams and projects. Payroll remains consistent and accurate across programs. Compliance is tracked in real time by brand and client. Reporting delivers a consolidated view of performance across the enterprise.Built on top of the core is Flex Command, a configurable execution layer designed to support real-world complexity. Every brand, campaign, and client operates differently. Flex Command enables custom workflows, brand-specific audit logic, campaign-driven processes, visual and photo validation, job boards, and tailored coverage models. Its filter-based architecture allows customization without sacrificing consistency or scale.Completing the platform is Horizon API, Channel Partners’ proprietary workforce intelligence layer. Horizon API enables shared labor forecasting across brands and projects so resources are deployed where they create the most impact. AI-powered scheduling aligns skills with demand in real time. Automated compliance checks and photo validation reduce risk while accelerating execution in the field.“OpenSky™ represents the culmination of more than (35) thirty-five years of combined experience operating complex workforce programs,” said Jim Fulk, Chief Executive Officer of Channel Partners. “This is not technology for technology’s sake. It is a platform designed around people, execution, and scale. By owning our technology end to end, we protect our clients from unnecessary cost, move faster than external vendors, and ensure the system always serves the work.”OpenSky™ is not a standalone software product. It is a core component of the Channel Partners operating model, designed to support enterprise clients, distributed labor forces, and highly customized programs. The platform reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to operational excellence, scalability, and intelligent workforce execution.About Channel PartnersChannel Partners delivers scalable workforce solutions that drive operational excellence through people, technology, and execution. The company supports complex labor programs across industries with a focus on flexibility, compliance, and performance at scale.

