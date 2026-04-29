Channel Partners Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2026 American Business Awards®

The award recognizes Channel Partners for the successful implementation their comprehensive “Channel Your Potential” brand launch campaign.

All we did was tell the truth about the people behind the brand, the rest speaks for itself.” — Adam Radabaugh, Creative Director, Channel Partners

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Channel Partners was named the winner of a Gold StevieAward for Achievement in Branded Content in the 24th Annual American Business Awards. Awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9.A Different Kind of Brand StoryMore than 3,700 nominations from individuals and organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration. Channel Partners was nominated in the Achievement in Branded Content category and was awarded the Gold recognition for their Channel Your Potential campaign, which was built to solve a challenge that went well beyond marketing. Following the consolidation of five legacy organizations into a single unified brand by January 1, 2026, the company faced a dual problem: external fragmentation, in how clients perceived a collection of separate brands, and internal fragmentation, in how employees understood their role within a newly combined organization. The campaign was designed to close both gaps simultaneously.Led by a two-person in-house marketing team over an eight-month planning process, Channel Your Potential was built on a foundational insight: clients don’t buy solutions, they buy outcomes and experiences. That conviction shaped a vignette-based storytelling approach that connected the company’s value to the lived experiences, passions, and backgrounds of the people behind the work – grounding a B2B brand narrative in something the category rarely attempts: genuine human relevance.“We’re always talking about our people, and for good reason: our company literally couldn’t exist without them. But the challenge was how do we spotlight them in a way that feels unique, genuine, and meaningful. We ended up focusing not on the role they or the solutions they support but the lived experience that influences what they bring to the table every day — the secret sauce that allows them to excel in everything they do. That’s what really makes this campaign feel special.”—Adam Radabaugh, Creative Director, Channel PartnersExperience Doesn't Care About BudgetExecution followed a phased tease, launch, and sustain strategy. Seven unbranded teaser videos established visual language before the brand was revealed. A full brand film, landing page, executive messaging, social content, email program, and a premium client swag box experience followed. Production for the video assets was completed over five days in Tampa, Florida, using real employees, friends, and family to preserve authenticity. The campaign launched on schedule and continues to grow across channels – proof that a small, focused team with a clear conviction can produce work that competes at any level.“This is exactly the kind of work I love. Leveraging my background in television and film, along with a strong network of creative talent, we were able to execute a high-impact production with a lean approach that ultimately saved the company significant cost.”—Heather Petrone, Director of Internal Communication, Channel PartnersAbout Channel Partners Solutions, LLCChannel Partners is built around a simple conviction: brands deserve more than store visits and hours logged. Where legacy providers sell coverage, Channel Partners delivers Retail Intelligence™, a fully integrated ecosystem that connects every aspect of the consumer retail journey into a single, accountable program. Powered by OpenSky™ (their proprietary field intelligence platform) and executed by a national W-2 field team, every Channel Partners engagement produces real-time intelligence, measurable outcomes, and a level of execution accountability that a la carte solutions cannot match.The company’s integrated service ecosystem spans merchandising, break fix/display repair, audits and compliance, assisted sales and training, experiential marketing, construction, warehousing, fulfillment, and logistics.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

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