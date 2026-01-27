Rooney Law Appoints David Wall as Managing Director, UK

International Corporate Law Firm David Wall, newly appointed Managing Director, UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading international law firm, Rooney Law, today announced that David Wall has joined the firm as Managing Director, based in the UK, as part of its continued investment in building a stronger transatlantic platform to support overseas clients in the United States.David’s appointment is focused on firm growth—strengthening Rooney Law’s presence in the UK as a substantial new business hub, increasing awareness of the firm’s US capabilities, and supporting the continued expansion of its US-led practice. Rooney Law aims to build on its track record of supporting more than 300 inbound companies from around the world, with the UK consistently serving as its primary source of international clients.David brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling international businesses. A former lawyer, he trained at Reed Smith before moving into senior in-house and executive roles. In 2014, he co-founded UnaTerra (now Cintra Global) and, as CEO, grew it into a multi-million-pound international services business operating in 75 countries.“The UK has always been an extremely important market for us,” said Allan Rooney, Founding Partner of Rooney Law. “UK companies looking to grow in the US market represent a significant opportunity, and David brings the experience and perspective to engage with that market at scale.”David added, “There is significant demand among UK companies expanding into the US, and Rooney Law is well-positioned to support that growth. My focus is on strengthening relationships in the UK and internationally and helping connect that demand more effectively with the firm’s US platform.”Rooney Law is a New York–headquartered firm with long-standing ties to the UK market, having supported hundreds of UK companies with their US legal matters and market entry over many years. The firm also works closely with London-based advisors and law firms who value a trusted, commercially minded partner in New York and across the US.David Wall’s appointment reflects Rooney Law’s deliberate approach to growth and its continued investment in senior leadership as it builds a durable transatlantic practice.About Rooney LawRooney Law is a boutique law firm serving founders, growth-stage companies, and investors with deep experience in corporate, technology, and commercial legal matters. The firm combines big-law capabilities with an agile, business-first approach, helping clients scale, raise capital, and navigate complex transactions in the US and globally. For more information about Rooney Law, please visit www.rooney.law

