Rooney Law Associate Lauri O’Callaghan Named a Super Lawyers Rising Star

International Corporate Law Firm Rooney Law Associate Lauri O'Callaghan

Lauri embodies the international spirit that defines our firm. Clients trust her instantly, and for good reason. She’s been a tremendous contributor to the firm’s growth and culture.” — Allan Rooney, Founding Partner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rooney Law is proud to announce that Associate Lauri O’Callaghan has been selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list—an exclusive distinction recognizing no more than 2.5% of attorneys in each state who are under 40 years old or have been in practice for 10 years or less.Lauri earned her law degree from University College Cork in Ireland and is admitted to practice as an attorney in the state of New York. Since joining Rooney Law, she has played a vital role in advising clients across a variety of practice areas, including commercial transactions, corporate and contractual matters, intellectual property, and immigration.“Lauri embodies the international spirit that defines our firm,” said Allan Rooney, Founding Partner of Rooney Law. “Like me, she made the leap across the Atlantic to the US—and probably handled it better than I did. Her global perspective, sharp legal mind, and genuine warmth make her an invaluable part of the team. Clients trust her instantly, and for good reason. She’s been a tremendous contributor to the firm’s growth and culture. I still remember being named a Rising Star many years ago, and it’s wonderful to see Lauri now joining the ranks of our firm’s other Super Lawyers. It’s well deserved—and well earned.”Reflecting on the recognition, Lauri O’Callaghan said, “Growing up and beginning my legal career in Ireland gave me a strong appreciation for how cultural nuances shape business and law. At Rooney Law, I’ve had the opportunity to help clients navigate and translate differences between the US, UK, and Ireland—bridging not just legal systems but also ways of thinking. It’s a privilege to do that work alongside such a talented, international team.”The Super Lawyers Rising Stars list is developed through a rigorous selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and professional achievement evaluations, by a panel of esteemed attorneys. Recognition by Super Lawyers signals a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.About Rooney LawRooney Law is a boutique law firm serving founders, growth-stage companies, and investors with deep experience in corporate, technology, and commercial legal matters. The firm combines big-law capabilities with an agile, business-first approach, helping clients scale, raise capital, and navigate complex transactions in the U.S. and globally. For more information about Rooney Law, please visit www.rooney.law

