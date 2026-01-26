Governor Stein Urges Caution on Roads, Warns of Dangerously Cold Temperatures

Today Governor Stein provided a video update to share guidance and developments on the state’s response to the winter storm that has impacted regions across North Carolina.

“Thank you, North Carolina, for staying off the roads and keeping each other safe through this weekend’s winter weather,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Unfortunately, the risk of power outages and slick roads is not over – especially in western North Carolina. Temperatures will remain dangerously cold throughout the week, especially at night, so please stay safe.”

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain have created hazardous travel conditions and caused power outages across much of the state. While temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing throughout the day Monday, a cold front is forecast to move into the region today, bringing dangerously cold temperatures to last throughout the week. Cold temperatures will cause any lingering moisture on the roadways to freeze, creating a risk of black ice on roads.

“While we are seeing warming temperatures this afternoon, we are still expecting extremely cold conditions this evening and throughout the week, which means any melting that occurs will refreeze and cause dangerous driving conditions. Be sure to monitor your local weather and check DriveNC.gov for the latest road conditions. And, finally, remember to check on your neighbors and those in your community who may need support,” said NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray.

More than 2,400 NCDOT employees and contractors are making headway to clear interstates and primary routes of snow and ice and were starting to move on to secondary routes from the mountains to the coast. Sun and warmer temperatures in many areas Monday were expected to help melt some icy surfaces.

But state transportation officials warn people should still avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, especially west of Interstate 95, as snow and ice still cover the roads in large parts of the mountains and Piedmont.

“Our crews are making progress clearing many of our highways and other primary routes and hope to make inroads on our secondary routes today as well,” said State Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson. “People have been heeding our calls to avoid travel. But now is not the time to get complacent. Driving is still really dangerous in much of North Carolina. So please stay off roads unless it is critical you travel.”

Moreover, Johnson said, many roads that thaw will refreeze Monday night into Tuesday, making road conditions worse.

NCDOT has activated many of its resources to help clear roads before, during, and after the storm. Before the storm arrived, crews spread nearly 4 million gallons of brine on roads. Since snow began falling Saturday, crews have spread more than 1 million gallons of brine and 50,000 tons of salt.

Crews have also been out since Sunday plowing snow and ice from roads and have been responding to calls to cut and remove trees from roads or help utility crews address trees that took down power lines. The agency had many calls to cut and remove downed trees in mountain counties.

On Wednesday, Governor Stein declared a State of Emergency as North Carolina prepared for the impacts of the winter storm. Read the Governor’s executive order here. The State Emergency Response Team was activated ahead of the storm’s arrival on Saturday to assist affected communities with response needs.

On Saturday, President Trump approved Governor Stein’s request for an Emergency Declaration to unlock federal resources that can assist with emergency protective actions. The Emergency Declaration enables the state to access federal assets to deploy additional generators to critical facilities like hospitals; support sheltering operations; provide emergency food, water, and fuel; and receive support from the US Forest Service to remove downed trees as needed. Read the Governor’s request for an Emergency Declaration here.

As conditions improve, people are encouraged to visit DriveNC.gov for updates on road closures and conditions.

If your power goes out:

Ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Properly vent kerosene heaters.

Use battery-powered sources for light, instead of candles, to reduce the risk of fire.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for more information on winter weather safety and preparation. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov, or follow NCDOT on social media.