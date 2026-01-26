Final Opportunities at Cresswind Charlotte

17 homes remain at award-winning 55-plus community in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kolter Homes, a premier home builder based in the Southeast, announces that only 17 homes remain at Cresswind Charlotte, marking the final chance for active adult homebuyers to secure a new home in the award-winning, 55-plus community. Several sought-after floor plans are still available, including several of the community’s decorated models.The Dogwood, Oakside, Laurel, Cypress, Maple, Redwood and Hickory models, now for sale, include upgraded finishes and design options that offer prospective buyers features beyond standard move-in-ready homes. These final opportunities feature wooded backdrops with mature trees and thoughtfully landscaped berms that enhance privacy and create a natural, serene setting.“Cresswind Charlotte has earned its reputation as a leading active adult destination, and these final homes reflect the quality, livability and sense of community that set us apart,” said Michael McLendon, regional VP of Kolter Homes. “For buyers looking to make a move sooner rather than later, our final opportunities include several homes that are ready now, allowing them to settle in quickly and begin enjoying the Cresswind lifestyle.”Priced from the mid-$400,000s, the remaining homes incorporate energy-efficient construction, modern finishes and accessible design elements, including gourmet kitchens, spacious owners’ suites and versatile flex spaces. Home plans offer two to three bedrooms, up to three baths and two- to three-car garages across approximately 1,500 to 2,600 square feet.Named the 2023 Active Adult Community of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte, Cresswind Charlotte continues to earn recognition for its commitment to a vibrant, wellness-focused lifestyle for 55-plus residents. In 2024, the now-selling Lauren model won the Gold Award in the Parade of Homes People’s Choice category.Situated 13 miles east of the Charlotte city center, Cresswind Charlotte offers convenient access to retail, dining and entertainment. Residents enjoy an extensive amenity package, highlighted by an 18,000-square-foot clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center with dedicated yoga and aerobics spaces, an arts and crafts studio, an event lawn, nature trails, a community garden, dog park, grilling courtyard and courts for tennis, pickleball and bocce. A full-time activities director curates year-round programming, clubs and social events.Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the Cresswind Charlotte Model Park at 8913 Silver Springs Court in Charlotte. The model park is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. To schedule a tour of the area’s most popular 55-plus community, visit www.CresswindCharlotte.com

