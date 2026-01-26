$3M Renovation for Biotech Accelerator in Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a renovation plan at SUNY Upstate Medical Center’s CNY Biotech Accelerator in Syracuse. The project, which will address a shortage of life science incubator space onsite, will include the renovation of existing space to construct and equip 1,809 square-feet of flexible wet lab space, 308 square-feet of cold storage, 526 square-feet of shared equipment space, and 548 square-feet of office and cubicle space. The addition will also allow the life sciences accelerator to facilitate up to 10 more early to mid-stage companies each year.

“This latest investment in the CNY Biotech Accelerator, reaffirms our commitment to leading the future of healthcare, helping to ensure that the next critical medical breakthrough happens here in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The entrepreneurs who are bringing their ideas to this supportive incubator are focused on advancing medical science, helping to drive our economy, and securing treatments and hope for those battling life-threatening diseases.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Our continued support for Upstate Medical’s CNY Biotech Accelerator means that even more industry entrepreneurs will have the space they need to grow their innovations. By helping these next-generation thinkers bring their plans from concept to commercialization, we can promote growth and job creation within this dynamic ecosystem in Central New York.”

The CNY Biotech Accelerator entrepreneur facility provides an ecosystem aimed at supporting biotech startup companies serving the for-profit health tech, pharmaceutical, biologic, and medical device industries who are actively commercializing a biotech-related product or service. Over the last two years, the CNY Biotech Accelerator has had an economic impact of $65 million in the region, with its tenants creating 82 jobs.

Overall, the renovation will revamp underutilized space into a collaborative flexible wet lab, convert a conference room into communal shared equipment area, and remove sinks and showers in first floor locker rooms to create a darkroom for microscope work and client storage. The updated flex lab area will include moveable benches, seating, and other modifications.

The Alan and Marlene Norton Presidential Chair and Upstate President Mantosh Dewan, MD said, “The CNY Biotech Accelerator is a cornerstone of innovation in our region. Investing more than $2 million to upgrade this facility ensures Central New York continues to be a place where medical breakthroughs are born and accelerated. We sincerely thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to Central New York and Upstate, which is helping drive innovation, growth, and improved patient care.”

CNYBAC Executive Director Kathi Durdon said, “By hosting cost effective flex wet lab space equipped with biosafety cabinets, fume hoods and shared equipment, we are able to bring in additional early to mid-stage companies who can concentrate their efforts on product development, hiring, regulatory requirements, and funding such that they will scale and grow into one of our over 900 square-foot solo wet labs. CNYBAC offers clients mentorship and support through programs such as the virtual CNYBAC Concept to Commercialization Series held monthly, the Alan W. Rothschild Innovation Award Pitch Event, and highly successful Medical Device Innovation Challenge. CNYBAC clients gain access to Upstate Medical University expertise and CORE Facilities as well as targeted commercialization resources. Additionally, CNYBAC clients are eligible to apply to Upstate Biotech Ventures, a partnership developed between Empire State Development, Upstate Medical University, the SUNY Research Foundation and Excell Partners investing in high potential startup companies affiliated with the university.”

Empire State Development is assisting with the renovation project providing up to $2.25 million through the Central New York Rising Upstate Revitalization Initiative. Now underway, the upgrades to the accelerator are expected to be completed by the summer of 2028.

Bolstering Biotechnology in New York State

New York’s biotechnology and life sciences industry is an engine of economic growth. Research and development in biotech not only advances the public good, measured in groundbreaking advancements to cure disease, but also generates new high-paying jobs while opening pathways for entrepreneurs and start-ups. Building off the Governor’s strategic investments in life sciences, including the creation of Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Hubs on Long Island and in Western New York, and the Biodefense Commercialization Fund to find new treatments for infectious diseases, Governor Hochul announced in her State of the State address earlier this month a plan to launch a renewed investment to make New York the epicenter of life sciences innovation. The Governor’s Bolstering Biotech Initiative will support all phases of the life science sector pipeline, from discovery to commercialization, cementing New York’s position at the forefront of biotech innovation.

The CNY Biotech Accelerator project also marks the latest New York State investment in Upstate Medical Center’s future. Late last year, Governor Hochul announced that the design phase is now underway for the facility’s $450 million hospital annex. The design will feature a new, expanded emergency department and burn unit to serve the Central New York Region.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Upstate Medical Center is a cornerstone to public medical research, bringing powerful medical advancements to the Syracuse community, New York State, and our nation. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and state leaders for their generous investment in renovating the university’s facilities. This investment will support the researchers and students who use these facilities to create a brighter future for science and medicine.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Modernization of the CNY Biotech Accelerator at the SUNY Upstate Medical Center is a demonstration of Governor Hochul’s commitment to expanding New York’s leadership in biotechnology and life sciences. Promoting innovation and entrepreneurship is a key component of our effort to make New York healthier and more equitable for everyone. This investment also demonstrates the Governor’s commitment to ensuring Upstate Medical Center’s future.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “The cutting-edge research happening at the CNY Biotech Accelerator is transforming lives. The significance of this work cannot be overstated, and this $3 million investment to renovate and expand the facility will secure the program’s future while allowing even more life-saving research. This investment will benefit the health of future generations. We are incredibly fortunate to have this research institution in Syracuse, and I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to ensuring it thrives for years to come.”

State Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “This investment in the CNY Biotech Accelerator is about building the future of healthcare and economic opportunity right here in Central New York. By expanding access to cutting edge lab space and resources, we are helping innovative companies grow, create high quality jobs, and deliver lifesaving breakthroughs. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to Upstate Medical University and for recognizing that when we invest in research, innovation, and talent, we strengthen our entire region and our state.”

City of Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said, “The City of Syracuse and the Central New York region rely on innovation in life sciences to improve health and drive economic growth. This renovation at SUNY Upstate’s CNY Biotech Accelerator is a critical step forward. These investments address the shortage of incubator facilities and the entrepreneurs joining are not only advancing medical science, but also fueling job creation, attracting investment, and strengthening our position as a leader in the life sciences economy. I am grateful to Governor Hochul, Upstate President Dr. Dewan and his team, and our State Legislative delegation for championing this investment in Central New York’s future.”

Accelerating Economic Development in Central NY

Today's announcement complements “CNY Rising,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on capitalizing on global market opportunities, strengthening entrepreneurship and creating an inclusive economy. More information is available here.

