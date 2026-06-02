Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani Announce the Launch of City’s 2-K Application Process

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul today joined Mayor Mamdani to announce the launch of the application process for the first 2,000 2-K seats available this fall in four distinct communities. This announcement is part of their efforts to deliver free childcare for all two-year-olds in New York City. Today’s program opening was made possible by the Governor’s significant allocation of $73 million to establish the first 2,000 2-K seats in the city. With continued State support, the State’s investment in 2-K is expected to grow to $425 million by next year.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

What I want to say this morning is to all the parents, all the true believers, all the people who said that “New York can be that place where we finally focus on the most important priority, and that is our children.” From the second that a new baby is born, you hold your baby in your arms. You are now mentally hard wired and emotionally connected to this little person, and all you can think about is how to keep them safe. How to keep them secure, and how to give them the best of childcare. So I want to thank the Mayor for helping fulfill this vision, a long standing vision that I've had for years and years as a parent and a leader of this State — to make sure that this was no longer a dream, but it became available for all.

So thank you, Mayor Mamdani for accepting the support we gave you back in January, $1.2 billion, to make this day a reality. But the execution from your team from then to now is nothing short of extraordinary. To all the families who are beneficiaries, know that you have leaders in place who have lived the walk, who understand how challenging it is to raise a family in New York, and we're going to continue making these days the best ones for your families.

I want to thank also our Borough President, Donovan Richards. Councilmember Rita Joseph, Councilmember Krishnan and Councilmember Joseph as well. And I want to thank everyone who believes in the possibility that those little babies born on that first day are entitled to the best life right here in the great State of New York.

So thank you very much everyone, I appreciate you.