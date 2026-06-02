Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani Announce the Launch of City’s 2-K Application Process

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said, "The launch of 2-K is a major investment in New York's future. Every child deserves a strong start, and every working family deserves access to affordable, high-quality childcare. I commend Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani for advancing this initiative and am especially pleased that District 27 communities, including South Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Howard Beach, and the Rockaways, will be among the first to benefit. When we invest in our youngest New Yorkers, we strengthen families, support working parents, and build a brighter future for all."

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato said, “If you want something done right, ask a woman to do it! As our first mom Governor, Kathy Hochul has seen first hand the struggles with childcare - which is why she boldly committed the necessary resources to bring 2-K and early education efforts to NYC, especially here in the South Queens School District 27. This is the type of leadership that families need and I am proud to partner with her to make raising a family in our State and City just a little bit easier.”