Route One Consultancy Welcomes John Dalton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Route One Consultancy announced today that John Dalton has joined the firm as Director, CFO Advisory & Strategic Partnerships. further strengthening its senior advisory bench across finance, operations, and strategic execution.John brings decades of experience advising and operating businesses ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 50 enterprises. His background includes leadership roles at global organizations such as AT&T, PwC, American Express, AIG, and Deloitte. A Certified Public Accountant with an MBA from NYU Stern, John has led multinational teams, supported complex M&A; initiatives, and driven measurable improvements in financial performance, operating discipline, and organizational scalability.At Route One, John will work closely with founders, executives, and leadership teams to reinforce financial foundations, improve decision-making visibility, and execute strategic initiatives with confidence. His experience across both advisory and in-house leadership roles enables him to bridge strategy and execution, particularly for companies navigating growth, operational complexity, or transition.Route One Consultancy is a finance and operations advisory firm that partners with companies across growth stages to deliver CFO-level insight, strategic finance, and execution support. The firm specializes in helping leadership teams build durable financial infrastructure, improve operational clarity, and make high-stakes decisions with precision. Route One operates as an extension of its clients’ teams, combining senior expertise with hands-on execution across finance, accounting, and strategic initiatives.“John’s depth of experience and practical leadership approach align perfectly with how we support our clients,” said Route One. “We are excited to welcome him and expand the value we deliver to the companies we partner with.”About Route One ConsultancyRoute One Consultancy provides strategic finance, CFO advisory, and operational support to growing and complex businesses. The firm partners with founders and executive teams to build scalable financial systems, improve performance visibility, and support critical business decisions.Learn more at https://routeoneconsultancy.com

