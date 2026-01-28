Kiwitaxi Launches Mobile App Amid Rising Demand for Pre-Booked Airport Transfers

Kiwitaxi App

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiwitaxi , a global airport transfer provider operating in over 105 countries and serving 438 airports worldwide, has launched its first mobile application, marking a strategic response to surging demand for seamless, mobile-first travel booking experiences.This is a significant step toward simplifying and standardizing the airport-to-destination experience.A Market in TransformationThe digital travel sector is experiencing unprecedented growth. In 2025 travel app usage has reached historic highs. Sensor Tower's 2025 State of Mobile Travel Apps report shows 4.2 billion downloads in 2024, with users spending more than 20 billion hours in travel applications, both records. Mobile booking revenue surged 19.5% year-over-year.Kiwitaxi's numbers align with the broader trends. For two consecutive years, mobile devices have accounted for 68% of all platform bookings. In the past year alone, the company recorded 25% growth in completed rides and expanded its partner network by 17%."Our users were searching for a Kiwitaxi app before we even built one," said Marie Borisova, CEO of Kiwitaxi. "The demand was clear, and we're meeting it with an experience designed for how people actually travel today."A Faster, Cleaner, More Intuitive ExperienceThe new app is fully aligned with Kiwitaxi's visual identity introduced in 2025 and designed around three principles: clarity, speed, and transparency.Compared to the website, the mobile experience:- Shortens the booking journey with a simplified, linear flow- Improves clarity through a cleaner interface- Includes secure payment options: Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay- Integrates 7 services, including wallet sync, account management, and smart searchCompleting a booking takes only a few taps. Users enter their pickup location, destination, and preferred vehicle type.After checkout, trips can be instantly added to Apple Wallet or the user's calendar, integrating transfers directly into the traveler's itinerary.The app features 173 unique screens, each optimized for speed and usability.Personalized Travel DashboardThe app's home screen includes a Highlights section where travelers can:- Discover new features and service updates- Discover travel tips and destination guides via Travelmate, Kiwitaxi’s travel media platform- Stay connected with company newsEvery trip – past or upcoming – lives in a dedicated in-app space. Travelers can view full order summaries and manage all transfer details from one central location.Changing the Industry StandardWith mobile-first behavior now the norm and digital travel infrastructure still catching up, Kiwitaxi is positioning itself at the center of a rapidly evolving market. The company's growth signals both the scale of demand and the success of its execution.“Global travelers increasingly prefer pre-booked, fixed-price airport transfers, and the app is built to support that shift in a mobile-first environment,” Borisova said.The app is available now on iOS and Android About KiwitaxiKiwitaxi is a global provider of airport transfer services operating in over 105 countries. The company also offers chauffeur-driven hire services for both individual travelers and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, Kiwitaxi has served more than one million passengers worldwide.For more information or to book a transfer, visit kiwitaxi.com

