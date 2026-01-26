AutoUnify Launches AgentUnify, the First AI-Commerce Solution for the Automotive Industry

Buying a car within ChatGPT

Revolutionary platform makes automotive brands shoppable by agents like ChatGPT, enabling consumers to shop for cars and repairs without leaving conversation

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoUnify today announced the launch of AgentUnify, the automotive industry's first AI-commerce solution that enables consumers to complete their entire car shopping and service journey using AI agents, including ChatGPT. As consumer behavior fundamentally shifts toward AI-assisted search and decision-making, AgentUnify makes automotive brands shoppable directly within the chatbots.With half of consumers already using AI when searching the internet, the way people research and purchase vehicles is changing dramatically. AgentUnify addresses this shift by allowing customers to research vehicles, compare options, schedule test drives, and book service appointments without leaving their AI conversation."We're witnessing a fundamental transformation in how consumers interact with automotive brands," said Joel Milne , CEO of AutoUnify. "It's no longer enough to make websites discoverable to AI. Commerce is becoming agentic, and customers expect to complete actions directly inside their chat experience. AgentUnify makes this possible for the automotive industry, creating a seamless experience for consumers while generating dramatically better leads for dealers."AgentUnify leverages AutoUnify's robust unified API platform, AppUnify, which provides a normalized connection to the leading dealer management systems (DMS) and shop management systems (SMS) across the automotive retail landscape.The shift to AI-driven commerce represents both a challenge and an opportunity for automotive retailers. Traditional lead forms on dealership websites are being replaced by conversational interactions where AI agents assist customers throughout their entire journey. Dealers using AgentUnify benefit from receiving appointment bookings rather than cold leads, significantly improving conversion rates and customer experience."After successfully solving the automotive industry's integration challenges with our AppUnify API platform, we recognized that AI agents would become the next frontier of customer interaction," Milne added. "AgentUnify ensures that automotive brands are not just present in AI conversations, but fully transactional within them. This is the future of automotive commerce."AgentUnify is available now for automotive OEMs, dealership groups, and automotive service providers. The platform supports both sales and service use cases, making it the comprehensive solution for automotive AI-commerce. For more information about AgentUnify and to schedule a demonstration, visit https://autounify.com About AutoUnifyAutoUnify is transforming how the automotive industry connects by providing the first unified platform for seamless integration across dealerships, repair shops, and automotive software systems. Backed by UP.Labs and Porsche AG, AutoUnify is based in Santa Monica, CA. The company's platform includes AppUnify for traditional API integrations and AgentUnify for AI-native commerce experiences. For more information, visit https://autounify.com

