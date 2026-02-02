AutoUnify Backed by Experian to Power the Future of AI-Driven Automotive Commerce

Experian x AutoUnify Investment and Partnership

Together, Experian and AutoUnify create a unified, authenticated retail experience.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoUnify , the connectivity toolkit that enables AI agents and applications to connect with automotive retailers, today announced a strategic investment from Experian , a global data and technology leader. The collaboration strengthens Experian’s position in the rapidly emerging Agentic Commerce ecosystem and laying the groundwork for intelligent, trusted retail experiences where AI can manage end‑to‑end customer journeys.The collaboration combines best-in-class assets to enable secure, real-time automotive transactions. AutoUnify provides the connectivity layer, making it fast and easy for agents and applications to communicate across all automotive platforms. Experian contributes the trust layer, including decisioning technology and expertise in fraud prevention and identity verification. The resulting unified framework is designed to power safe, end-to-end automotive commerce anywhere consumers or businesses engage.“AutoUnify is building critical infrastructure for the future of automotive retail,” said Robert Granados, President of Experian Automotive. “By combining their intelligent connectivity with Experian’s trusted decisioning technology and fraud expertise, we can safely unlock true AI-Commerce across the entire industry.”“The automotive industry is at a crossroads, where the latest advancements in technology and innovation are table stakes for all participants, including dealers, manufacturers and retailers,” said Alex Marquez, Experian’s Global Head of Ventures. “Experian’s investment in and collaboration with AutoUnify aligns with our commitment to provide innovative and disruptive solutions across markets and accelerate meaningful transformation.”With Experian’s backing, AutoUnify will scale product innovation, expand supported integrations, and accelerate investments in the next generation of AI-driven automotive applications.“Experian is the ideal company to help us realize a unified, data-powered automotive ecosystem that benefits both consumers and automotive retailers”, said Joel Milne , Founder and CEO of AutoUnify. “Their support accelerates our roadmap and expands what’s possible - from customer and vehicle data solutions embedded anywhere, to agentic tools for consumers to safely shop for vehicles and schedule service.”About ExperianExperian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.About AutoUnifyAutoUnify’s mission is to bridge the data divide in the automotive industry. AutoUnify provides a modern connectivity toolkit that makes it fast and easy for automotive retailers and software providers to integrate once and communicate in real-time across all automotive platforms. Based in Santa Monica, California, the company is backed by Porsche, UP Ventures and Experian Ventures.

