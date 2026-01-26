PSMJ Releases 2026 A/E Compensation Strategy Snapshot with New Benchmark Data

New research outlines projected pay, bonuses, and billing rate trends for architecture and engineering firms

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSMJ has released the 2026 A/E Compensation Strategy Snapshot , a new research report providing architecture and engineering firms with current benchmarking data to inform compensation and billing decisions for the coming year.The report presents findings from a survey of firm leaders that reveals projected 2026 salary increases and performance bonuses for management, technical, and administrative staff. It also includes anticipated billing rate increases across 11 categories based on staff role and firm type. The data is intended to support firm leaders as they evaluate pay structures, staffing costs, and financial planning for 2026.The 2026 A/E Compensation Strategy Snapshot is part of PSMJ’s broader A/E Benchmark Intelligence Data . Firms that participate in PSMJ’s survey receive early access to benchmark data and discounted pricing on the complete A/E compensation data set. Participation also provides access to PSMJ’s interactive benchmarking tools, which allow firms to compare their performance against peer organizations using standardized industry metrics.Participation for the 2026 A/E Compensation Benchmarking Survey is open through February 25, 2026. The A/E Financial Performance Survey will remain open through April 10, 2026. Participation in the financial performance survey is required for consideration in PSMJ’s annual AEC Circle Excellence Award, which recognizes management performance across the industry.For more than 50 years, PSMJ’s benchmark intelligence has been used by architecture and engineering firms to assess compensation practices, financial performance, and management policies. Hundreds of firms contribute data each year, supporting a comprehensive view of trends shaping the AEC industry.Additional information about the 2026 A/E Compensation Strategy Snapshot and survey participation is available by contacting the PSMJ survey team at psmjsurveys@psmj.com or 617-965-0055.About the Company:For over 50 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has been recognized as the leading publisher, executive education provider, and advisory group dedicated to enhancing the business performance of AEC organizations worldwide. PSMJ’s sought-after expertise spans a range of critical business areas, including project management, financial management, human resources, business development, transition planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

