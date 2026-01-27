Think Global Awards Announces 2026 Shortlist

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Think Global Awards has announced the shortlist for the 2026 honors, the first under its newly refreshed, committee-led recognition model. The program, founded in 2018, has previously recognized global leaders and organizations, including Vodafone, Lonely Planet, TripAdvisor, Amnesty International, Google, and Greenpeace.

In 2025, Think Global Awards transitioned from an open-entry awards program to a curated honors system. The new format is designed to highlight prestige by recognizing three exceptional honorees each year. Honorees are selected by an internal committee based on achievements and measurable impact demonstrated over the previous 12 months.

Think Global Awards 2026 Shortlist

AI Impact Award.

NHS UK, Esther Curiel (Zoetis), Klaus Fleischmann (Kaleidoscope), Salesforce, Intel

Language Award

Government of Canada (GCtranslate), Netflix, Katherine Melchior Ray (UC Berkeley Haas)

Leadership Award

Damilola Ogunbiyi (Sustainable Energy for All, SEforALL), Jesper Brodin (Ingka Group), Stella Li (BYD)

Simon Hodgkins, Founder of Think Global Awards, said:

“Think Global Awards has always stood for global progress and international excellence. This shortlist reflects the purpose of our new honors model. We are recognizing meaningful achievements, with a clear focus on impact, leadership, and the role of technology and language in shaping a more connected future.”

The internal committee will now move into the final evaluation. The Think Global Awards 2026 honorees will be announced at the end of March 2026.

To learn more, visit www.thinkglobalawards.com.

