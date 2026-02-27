Vistatec Appoints Rossana Kale as Sales Director EMEA to Strengthen Commercial Leadership and International Growth

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vistatec, a global leader in AI, localization, and multilingual content solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rossana Kale as Sales Director, EMEA.

In this role, Rossana will play a key part in advancing Vistatec’s commercial strategy across EMEA. She will support market expansion initiatives and focus on strategic business development, customer growth, and go-to-market execution across key industries.

“Rossana brings an exceptional track record of commercial leadership across international markets,” said Caroline O’Connell, Chief Revenue Officer at Vistatec. “Her experience building scalable sales structures and leading growth in complex, regulated environments will be instrumental as we continue expanding our presence across EMEA.”

Rossana brings more than 15 years of international commercial experience across regulated industries, language services, and SaaS environments, with a strong focus on Life Sciences and technology-driven organizations. Her background combines business-unit leadership, international sales strategy, and the development of scalable commercial structures across multi-country contexts.

Throughout her career, Rossana has built and scaled international commercial hubs from scratch, developing sales strategies, operating models, and market approaches across multiple regions. She has also played a key role in integrating sales organizations following mergers and acquisitions, ensuring continuity, alignment, and performance during periods of organizational change.

Rossana holds a degree in Languages from Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, complemented by academic training in Business Administration, and a Master's in Market Access from EADA Business School. She is fluent in English, Italian, German, Spanish, and French.

“I am excited to join Vistatec at a time of strong international momentum,” said Rossana. “The company’s combination of expertise and technology-driven vision creates a compelling platform for continued growth, and I look forward to contributing my international experience to accelerate growth and drive tangible impact across the EMEA region.”

About Vistatec

Vistatec works with many of the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential. Operating since 1997, Vistatec is a recognized leader in AI, localization, and multilingual content solutions. Vistatec partners with businesses to navigate the complexities of global markets and ensure impactful, culturally relevant communications. With our global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and locations worldwide, Vistatec continues to lead industry benchmarks through innovative technologies and strategic insights.

Learn more at: www.vistatec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.