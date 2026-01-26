Popular entry intercom solution allows senior housing residents to meet the call.

Ittendant provides IP intercom to Telephone Service for DoorBird intercom

AVLinkPro helped delivered a future-proof intercom solution for nine senior housing facilities, enabling IP video intercoms to use landline phone calling.

AlltecPro, with their Ittendant solution, did an amazing job integrating the DoorBird intercoms so residents could receive intercom calls directly on their phones” — Trevor Brummer, Operations Manager - Fortress Controls

SUCCASUNNA, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVLinkPro, a leading intercom communication solution provider and technology partner to DoorBird, an ASSA ABLOY Group brand , has addressed a critical need in senior housing by offering its Ittendant intercom-to-telephone service. The requirement involved the need to update the residence security of nine 55+ facilities managed by a Housing Authority in the tri-state area., with future-proof technology that would meet the needs of the facilities and their residents. The chosen system needed to include card access security and audio/video intercom communication with cloud-based management and the ability to have telephone communication available to residents that would call landline or cellular telephones from updated IP-based door stations.

After a thorough evaluation, the Housing Authority opted for the ASSA ABLOY ACCENTRA® access control solution, and DoorBird IP-based intercom systems. Both products are known for their reliability, cutting-edge technology, and compatibility in multi-tenant environments.

“This project had unique opportunities,” said Trevor Brummer, Operations Manager at Fortress Controls. “Fortress Controls installed the access control and DoorBird intercom systems and handled the full system programming. AlltecPro, with their Ittendant solution, did an amazing job integrating the DoorBird intercoms so residents could receive intercom calls directly on their phones. This project wouldn’t have been possible without the collaboration between all companies involved.”

Ittendant’s service has enabled residents to receive calls from intercom systems via their regular telephones, offering both simplicity and an option to transition to the DoorBird mobile app in the future. AVLinkPro has been delivering the Ittendant intercom to telephone relay solution for DoorBird customers globally since 2018.

The Ittendant solution is powered by the advanced AVLinkPro SIP PBX system, which provides a cloud-based platform for managing SIP VOIP intercom calls and forwarding them to traditional PSTN telephone networks. This service allows residents to answer door calls using standard landline or cellular phones without requiring any special equipment or programming. Property managers can easily manage this service online, eliminating the need for on-site technician visits.

In addition, the DoorBird D21DKH Intercom system bought versatility and built-in RFID capabilities, ensuring secure access control. The integration of the ASSA ABLOY ACCENTRA® cloud-based access control solution completes the system, while the Ittendant service handles intercom-to-phone communication.

For more information about the Ittendant Telephone Relay for DoorBird Intercom, please visit https://www.ittendant.com.

About AlltecPro

AlltecPro, a global provider of communication and security technologies, offers innovative products designed for seamless integration into both commercial and residential applications. Key brands include AVLinkPro and Ittendant, which specialize in communication and security solutions. AlltecPro delivers end-to-end support through its global team of technologists. Discover more at www.alltecpro.com.

About Bird Home Automation Group / DoorBird, an ASSA ABLOY Group brand

Bird Home Automation Group designs and manufactures premium IP video door intercoms, access control devices, and accessories under the “DoorBird” brand. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with additional offices in San Francisco and Jacksonville, DoorBird products combine innovative IP technology with stylish design to create top-tier door communication solutions. For more information, visit www.doorbird.com.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

Legal Disclaimer:

