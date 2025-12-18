Gallery Digital Signage Introduces Vieunite® Pro Professional Digital Art Displays to the U.S. Market

Vieunite Pro Artful digital displays

Gallery Digital Signage announces the introduction of the Vieunite® Pro product line to the U.S. market, with the launch of the Textura™ Pro digital canvas.

Vieunite Pro redefines how digital displays are used in commercial spaces.” — Jon Miller, Director of Product and Marketing

SUCCASUNNA, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallery Digital Signage today announced the introduction of the Vieunite® Pro product line to the U.S. market, beginning with the launch of the Textura™ Pro digital canvas. Offered through Gallery Digital Signage to authorized audio, video, and signage resellers, Textura Pro is designed to transform digital signage into a decoratively framed wall-mounted art solution for commercial and professional environments.

Purpose-built for business applications, the Textura Pro combines commercial-grade display performance with refined industrial and frame design, enabling integrators to deliver visually striking digital art installations that blend seamlessly into architectural spaces. The displays are ideal for corporate offices, hospitality venues, healthcare facilities, high-end retail, and public spaces where aesthetics are as important as reliability.

At the core of the Vieunite experience is a subscription-based digital art platform designed specifically for business use. The service provides access to more than 50,000 carefully curated works of digital art from world-renowned galleries and emerging artists, with both free and premium subscription tiers available. This model allows businesses to easily refresh content, align visuals with brand identity or mood, and maintain a dynamic environment without the complexity of traditional signage workflows.

“Vieunite Pro redefines how digital displays are used in commercial spaces,” said Jon Miller, Product Director at Gallery Digital Signage. “By combining a beautifully framed display with a curated digital art ecosystem, we’re giving AV and signage resellers a solution that goes beyond messaging—turning walls into living art.”

The Textura Pro digital canvas is engineered for continuous commercial operation and optimized for professional installations, offering consistent panel quality, long-term lifecycle support, and compatibility with modern AV and networked environments. The art worthy slender wooden framing clearly separates Textura Pro from standard digital signage with it’s aim for design- and aesthetics-driven spaces. The texture-accurate display technology brings every brushstroke and detail to life in vivid realism. Through Gallery Digital Signage’s reseller program, partners gain access to Vieunite Pro displays along with channel-focused pricing, technical resources, and application and deployment support.

The Textura™ Pro display series is available immediately to qualified U.S. audio, video, and signage resellers through Gallery Digital Signage.

For more information about Vieunite Pro displays, the Textura digital art platform, or to become an authorized reseller, visit https://www.gallerydigitalsignage.com or contact sales@gallerydigitalsignage.com

About Gallery Digital Signage

Gallery Digital Signage provides professional digital signage and display solutions for AV integrators and signage professionals. The company focuses on commercial-grade hardware, content platforms, and reseller-first services that enable scalable, visually compelling installations.

About Vieunite®

Vieunite® designs business-focused digital art display solutions that blend technology with interior design. Its subscription-based platform delivers curated digital art experiences through purpose-built, decoratively framed displays for professional environments.

