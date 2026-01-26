Judge David Wayne Nelson 1951-2026

David W. Nelson, 74 of Grand Forks, North Dakota died Friday, January 23, 2026, at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of HIA Hospice. Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Amundson Funeral Home followed by the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are pending. View the obituary here: https://www.amundsonfuneralhome.com/obituaries/david-wayne-nelson

