BCR Cyber Hires Remi Clements as Salesforce Administrator

Company Promotes Donte Fordham and Amber Shaw to Workforce Development Associates

Clements’ skills and experience will be invaluable to helping manage BCR Cyber’s Salesforce profile as we begin our expansion into additional markets.” — Michael Spector, President and CEO, BCR Cyber

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCR Cyber , a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, has hired Remi Clements as Salesforce Administrator.In this position, Clements will work with BCR Cyber’s executive team to help develop and manage the company’s Salesforce integration initiatives, provide system optimization support, and oversee the day-to-day operation of the platform.Donte Fordham and Amber Shaw, both of whom joined BCR Cyber as interns in 2025 and graduated from BCR Cyber’s Intrusion Countermeasures Education & Training (ICE-T) program , have been promoted to Workforce Development Associates.“As BCR Cyber continues to grow and provide access to advanced experiential IT and cyber training, education, and employment opportunities for thousands of students and professionals, our CRM, ERP, and KPI requirements have increased significantly,” says Michael Spector, President and CEO, BCR Cyber. “Clements’ skills and experience will be invaluable to helping manage BCR Cyber’s Salesforce profile as we begin our expansion into additional markets.”Clements is a Salesforce Certified Administrator and brings more than 10 years of experience in optimizing processes, procedures, databases and compliance in healthcare staffing, aviation, industrial and medical manufacturing, and other industries. She earned an Associate of Science degree in Computer Information Systems from Los Angeles Trade-Technical College and an Associate of Science degree in Business Administration from East Los Angeles College.For more information about BCR Cyber, visit www.bcrcyber.com About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.