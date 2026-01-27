Onyx, the Leading CMS Interoperability Platform, Acquires InteropX to Accelerate Electronic Prior Auth & Data Exchange

Acquisition strengthens Onyx’s ability to help health plans modernize ePA, scale to meet CMS deadlines, and maximize value of interoperability investments

...our combined strength positions us to help payers execute at scale and unlock lasting value through AI-powered clinical data and high-impact use cases like risk adjustment and quality improvement.” — Susheel Ladwa, CEO of Onyx

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onyx , the leading healthcare interoperability platform provider and 2025 Best in KLASfor CMS Payer Interoperability, today announced its acquisition of InteropX , a healthcare data and interoperability services company recognized for its expertise in large-scale payer interoperability, IT transformation, and data-driven AI initiatives.The acquisition strengthens Onyx’s ability to help health plans advance Electronic Prior Authorization as part of a broader interoperability strategy that includes Payer-to-Payer Data Exchange, Provider Access, and Patient Access APIs. By adding InteropX’s execution expertise and data services capabilities, Onyx expands its capacity to operationalize interoperability initiatives at scale and reduce execution risk across complex payer environments.“Interoperability is no longer optional—it’s the foundation of how health plans operate in today’s ecosystem,” said Susheel Ladwa, CEO of Onyx. “Onyx is trusted by health plans and Medicaid agencies nationwide, and our growth trajectory has us tracking toward supporting nearly one in six Americans—making us the default solution for CMS interoperability. With the January 1, 2027 CMS deadline for Electronic Prior Authorization and other API requirements approaching, our combined strength with InteropX positions us to help payers execute at scale and unlock lasting value through AI-powered clinical data and high-impact use cases like risk adjustment and quality improvement.”Advancing Interoperability and Electronic Prior AuthorizationOnyx partners with health plans, state Medicaid agencies and industry leaders to enable secure, standards-based data exchange across payer and provider networks. With the acquisition of InteropX, Onyx enhances its ability to deliver Electronic Prior Authorization and other CMS-0057–aligned APIs at scale—reducing complexity, accelerating value, and supporting multiple interoperability initiatives in parallel.By integrating InteropX’s deep expertise in FHIR-based exchange, AI-powered clinical document processing, and payer-centric services, Onyx expands its capacity to help organizations operationalize interoperability for both regulatory and high-impact business use cases.Turning Interoperability into Operational AdvantageBeyond compliance, the combined Onyx and InteropX capabilities allow health plans to use interoperability data as a foundation for broader operational improvements. Standards-based clinical data—such as CDEX bundles, CCDAs, and structured FHIR resources—can be embedded directly into prior authorization, utilization management, risk adjustment, and quality workflows.“InteropX has always focused on making clinical data usable in real payer operations,” said Nagesh “Dragon” Bashyam, Co-Founder of InteropX. “By joining Onyx, we’re not only aligning interoperability and Electronic Prior Authorization with how health plans actually operate—we’re also bringing together hundreds of interoperability experts to form the largest interoperability-focused company in the world. This scale allows us to reduce manual processes, accelerate innovation, and drive smarter, more data-driven decisions across the healthcare ecosystem.”InteropX’s technology enables bi-directional, payer-ready access to clinical data and reduces reliance on fragmented chart retrieval and manual preparation. AI-assisted document processing helps teams interpret unstructured records more consistently, allowing the same data exchanged for regulatory and ePA purposes to support multiple downstream use cases with less effort.“The joint roadmap between Onyx and InteropX is focused on moving beyond regulatory compliance to enabling real operational capability,” said Latif Khalil, Co-Founder of InteropX. “By bringing together complementary technologies and services, we’re equipping health plans to unlock scalable clinical and operational value across their ecosystems.”AvailabilityThe expanded Onyx platform is available immediately. Customers of both Onyx and InteropX will continue to receive uninterrupted service and support. Over time, InteropX’s technology and teams will be integrated into the Onyx platform and product portfolio.To learn more about the combined Onyx and InteropX offerings, visit: https://info.onyxhealth.io/onyx-acquires-interopx About OnyxOnyx is a leader in healthcare interoperability and Electronic Prior Authorization, delivering standards-based solutions that make healthcare data easier to access, use, and trust. Its technology supports real-world payer and provider workflows with secure, scalable architecture, while deep industry expertise and a strong partner network help organizations modernize operations and keep pace with evolving regulations. Learn more at www.onyxhealth.io About InteropXInteropX is a healthcare technology company specializing in interoperability and AI-driven clinical document intelligence for health plans, providers, and public health organizations. Its platform helps organizations retrieve, prepare, and operationalize clinical data to support Electronic Prior Authorization, interoperability initiatives, and core payer programs at scale. Learn more at https://interopx.com

