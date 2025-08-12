Onyx and Midato Health Partner to Advance Consent-Enabled Interoperability Across CMS-Aligned Networks

Onyx + Midato Health

Collaboration delivers scalable, compliant consent solutions for secure data sharing among providers, payers, community-based orgs, and the people they serve

Consent is the connective tissue in a person-centric, interoperable health network.” — Carol Robinson, CEO, Midato Health

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today at the Medicaid Enterprise Systems Conference (MESC), Onyx , a national leader in healthcare data interoperability, and Midato Health , an innovator in consent preference and patient data governance, announced a strategic partnership to integrate Midato’s ShareApprove™ Consent Preference Management Platform with OnyxOS, the market-leading FHIR-based Interoperability Platform. The partnership is designed to help Medicaid agencies and Managed Care Organizations, health plans, healthcare providers, social service organizations, and technology partners advance CMS-Aligned Network goals , meet CMS-0057 requirements, and enable secure, consent-driven data sharing at scale.As CMS advances its vision for a more transparent, patient-centered healthcare system through the Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F), the CMS-Aligned Network serves as a national blueprint for how public and private organizations can work together to meet federal mandates while improving care coordination, data exchange, and patient empowerment.“Our collaboration with Midato Health directly supports the CMS-Aligned Network’s goals by combining technical innovation with policy alignment,” said Mark Scrimshire, Chief Interoperability & Security Officer of Onyx. “Through the integration of Midato’s ShareApprove platform into OnyxOS, we are enabling payers and providers to implement seamless, FHIR-based consent and data sharing in a way that is secure, standards-driven, and ready for compliance.”Midato’s ShareApprove platform provides real-time consent and preference management capabilities that reduces the friction and risk for providers and social service agencies when sharing sensitive health-related information, addresses the CMS-Aligned Network goals, and increases trust between patients and their providers by ensuring digital health transparency. ShareApprove also supports collection and management of other patient-reported data needed for value-based care models and clinical research. Integrated with OnyxOS, the joint solution enables healthcare organizations to activate APIs—including Patient Access, Provider Access, Payer-to-Payer, Prior Authorization, and FHIR Consent APIs—with embedded consent flows that reflect patient intent and regulatory compliance.“Consent is the connective tissue in a person-centric, interoperable health network,” said Carol Robinson, CEO of Midato Health. “Our partnership with Onyx ensures that meaningful consent is technically implemented and operationally scalable for multiple data-sharing purposes—just as envisioned by the CMS-Aligned Networks initiative.”Benefits of the Onyx-Midato integration in support of the CMS-Aligned Network include:- Turnkey support for CMS-0057-F compliance by 2026–2027 deadlines- Embedded consent workflows that exceed the CMS requirements for opt-in/opt-out transparency and access controls, with purpose and recipient-based granularity, event or date-based expiration tracking, and computational functionality that supports user-specific reports, dashboards, and analytics- Secure, standards-based FHIR integration for impacted payers and health plans- Plain-language patient and provider education tools aligned with CMS expectations- Scalable architecture for onboarding to CMS-Aligned Networks and other federal and state interoperability networks for health data exchangeThe CMS-Aligned Networks initiative provides a unifying framework for advancing nationwide interoperability using HL7FHIRstandards, and the partnership between Onyx and Midato Health will support organizations as they bring the vision to life. To learn more or to request a demo of the integrated platform, visit www.onyxhealth.io or www.midatohealth.com About OnyxOnyx is the leader in health data interoperability, delivering standards-based, flexible, and cost-effective solutions that make data easier to access, use, and trust. Our Best in KLAS technology supports real-world workflows with secure, scalable architecture, while our deep industry expertise and strong partner network help payers and providers connect faster, reduce costs, and stay ahead of evolving regulations. Learn more at www.onyxhealth.io About Midato HealthMidato Health is the developer of ShareApprove, a leading Consent Preference Management Platform that enables collection and secure access to patient data sharing decisions using standard interoperability resources. ShareApprove’s ability to collect patient health-related data reduces provider burden and lower risks, while supporting data-informed referrals, coordinated networks of care, and person-centered communications that are rooted in agency and grounded in trust. Learn more at www.midatohealth.com Media Contacts:Carol RobinsonCEOMidato Health, LLCinfo@midatohealth.com

