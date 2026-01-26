Gauteng Roads and Transport expands smart licensing centres for easier community access

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is accelerating the roll-out of Smart Driver Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) across the province, bringing efficient, ethical and modern licensing services directly to communities while supporting the Department's road safety objectives.

Currently operational Smart DLTCs include Atteridgeville, Denlyn, Maponya Mall, Centurion, Protea Glen and Midrand, with the Umphakathi Smart DLTC set to open soon, further expanding access to quality licensing services in townships and underserved areas.

These cutting-edge facilities have redefined the licensing experience, providing unparalleled efficiency and convenience while significantly improving turnaround times for licence renewals and other services.

The Smart DLTCs are fully integrated into the eNaTIS administration system and are designed as hubs of licensing services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions, including vehicle license renewals, driving license applications, renewals and more.

MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said the rollout forms part of the Provincial Government's “Smart Mobility Plan” under Growing Gauteng Together 2030 and supports broader road safety objectives.

“We are expanding Smart Licensing Centres to ensure services are closer to communities. These centres offer online, cashless services, with licence renewals taking approximately 10 minutes. But this is about more than convenience; it’s about road safety too. When licensing is accessible and corruption-free, more people get properly licensed instead of driving illegally or obtaining fake licences. Road safety starts with proper licensing,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

Key features:

Saturday Operations: Smart DLTCs operate Monday to Saturday, allowing working residents to access services at their convenience.

10-Minute Service: Using smart enrolment technology and cashless systems, licence renewals are processed in approximately 10 minutes.

Corruption-Free: Appointment-only operations eliminate the need for runners. Law enforcement officials manage the centres, ensuring transparency and integrity.

Supporting Road Safety: By making licensing accessible and eliminating corruption, the centres ensure drivers are properly tested and legally licensed (competent drivers), supporting the Department’s “E Thoma Ka Wena” (It Starts With You) road safety campaign.

Job Creation: The centres have created employment for young people from local communities, with the majority being women.

The extension of Smart DLTCs into townships, informal settlements and hostels ensures quality services are available where people live, reducing the need for long journeys to distant licensing offices.

“These centres reduce backlogs, expand capacity, and respond effectively to the province's renewal service demands. They also relieve congestion at traditional licensing offices, improving the system for everyone,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

For more information:

Ms Melitah Madiba

Department’s Head of Communications

Cell: 073 644 9935

Mr Lesiba Mpya

MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA