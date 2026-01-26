iHope Surpasses 3,000 Children Supported Through Global Genomic Testing Network

For thousands of families, iHope has replaced years of diagnostic uncertainty with clear genomic answers that directly inform care. iHope: Diagnosing Sick Kids Donate to help sick kids

Families are not just receiving results - they are gaining the confidence and capability to actively guide their own care.” — Erin Venti, Director of Clinical Operations for Genetic Alliance

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genetic Alliance announced today that the iHope program has now supported more than 3,000 children through clinical whole-genome and exome sequencing, making it the largest philanthropic and pro bono clinical genomic testing cohort globally. More than 1,500 children have received a genetic diagnosis, often after years of uncertainty, misdiagnosis, or no clear answers. Across the network, at least 45 percent of participants continue to receive a diagnostic result, with some clinics exceeding 60 percent diagnostic yield.iHope operates a distributed global network of more than 25 clinical sites across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Europe, working with specialized clinical laboratories to integrate clinical-grade genomic testing into care settings where access has historically been limited. This model enables consistent diagnostic performance across diverse health systems while embedding genomic medicine directly into routine pediatric care.“This milestone reflects what is possible when mission-driven collaboration and scientific progress are aligned,” said Ryan J. Taft, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Genetic Alliance. “For thousands of families, iHope has replaced years of diagnostic uncertainty with clear genomic answers that directly inform care.”Clinical partners report that access to genomic diagnostics through iHope has fundamentally changed practice. “We are now able to provide definitive diagnoses for many children who previously had none,” said Samuel Agyei Wiafe, Clinical Psychologist at Ga-East Municipal Hospital and Founder of Rare Disease Ghana Initiative . “That clarity immediately influences clinical management and gives families a path forward.”“Families are not just receiving results - they are gaining the confidence and capability to actively guide their own care,” said Erin Venti, Director of Clinical Operations for Genetic Alliance. “That transforms a genetic report into a practical tool for decision-making, connection, and opportunity.”Across the iHope cohort, genomic findings have frequently led to meaningful changes in clinical management, avoidance of unnecessary or ineffective interventions, access to condition-specific support organizations, and eligibility for targeted research studies or clinical trials. For many children in under-resourced communities, iHope represents the first real opportunity for a definitive diagnosis and informed care planning.With consistent outcomes and an expanding international footprint, iHope is now focused on scaling its laboratory and clinical network while strengthening genomic medicine as a durable clinical infrastructure in regions where children would otherwise remain undiagnosed.You can make a real difference in a child's life by donating $100 to ship their and their parents' samples to an iHope lab.About iHopeiHope is a global program that provides free clinical whole-genome and exome sequencing to children with suspected genetic conditions, prioritizing under-resourced communities. The program ensures families receive not only results but also secure access to their data, pathways to care, and opportunities for connection and research participation.About Genetic AllianceGenetic Alliance is a nonprofit health advocacy organization dedicated to improving health through the responsible advancement of genetics, genomics, and precision medicine. Genetic Alliance works globally with advocacy groups, clinicians, researchers, and partners to expand access to diagnosis, accelerate research, and improve care for individuals and families affected by genetic conditions. Genetic Alliance manages and operates iHope.

