Genetic Alliance Expands the iHope Network With Additional Genomics Partner

iHope: Diagnosing Sick Kids

The addition of PacBio to the iHope network will further expand diagnostic access worldwide

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The addition of PacBio to the iHope network will further expand diagnostic access worldwide, building on a foundation catalyzed by Illumina.In anticipation of global Rare Disease Day, Genetic Alliance announces the continued expansion of the iHope™ program by adding PacBio as a sequencing technology partner and collaborator, strengthening the initiative’s ability to deliver no-cost clinical genomic testing to children with suspected rare genetic conditions who lack access due to geography or financial barriers.Launched by Founding Partner and Platinum Sponsor, Illumina Inc, iHope was established to demonstrate what is possible when industry, laboratories, clinicians, and advocates align around a shared mission: diagnosing the undiagnosed. The program’s evolution with a coalition of genomics technology partners represents a realization of that vision.“The challenge of undiagnosed rare genetic disease is enormous, and it benefits from many mission-driven partners collaborating,” said Sharon Terry, CEO of Genetic Alliance. “Every new partner expands the number of children we can serve.”The expansion increases testing capacity across the iHope network, enabling more families in underserved regions to receive comprehensive genomic evaluation. By aligning additional industry leaders within a shared, patient-first framework, the program strengthens its global infrastructure while maintaining a singular focus: equitable access to diagnosis and care.Since its inception, iHope has grown into a global network spanning six clinical laboratories and 25 care sites across 14 countries, delivering thousands of clinical genome and exome analyses to underserved families. Adding new partners directly increases the number of children who can be evaluated and accelerates the program’s reach into new geographies.“We want all patients to have access to genomic testing,” said Ryan J Taft, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Genetic Alliance, added. “When organizations come together around patients, the impact is multiplicative, not additive. Our partners make this work possible - with them we are building capacity, creating resilience, and getting more children answers.”Genetic Alliance continues to invite aligned organizations to join the growing iHope coalition - advancing a shared commitment to ensuring that access to genomic testing is determined not by location or income, but by need.For more information about iHope and its expanding global network, visit https://www.ihopegenetichealth.org/ About Genetic AllianceGenetic Alliance is a nonprofit health advocacy organization founded in 1986 to improve health through genetics and genomics. With a global network of thousands of disease-specific organizations, research institutions, clinicians, and industry partners, Genetic Alliance works to ensure that individuals and families—especially those affected by genetic and rare conditions—have access to accurate information, appropriate care, and meaningful participation in research.iHope is a flagship program of Genetic Alliance that provides no-cost clinical genome and exome sequencing for children with suspected genetic conditions who lack access to testing due to geography or resources in low and middle-income countries. iHope was launched by Illumina, Inc, Founding Partner and current Platinum Sponsor of iHope, and builds on Illumina’s clinical sequencing expertise. The program is designed to be scalable, ethical, patient-first and focused on individuals with limited access to genomic medicine. Through a global network of partner laboratories and clinical sites, iHope prioritizes diagnosing the undiagnosed, supporting families after results are returned, and empowering participants with control over their own genomic data.

iHope Program of Genetic Alliance

