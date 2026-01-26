Global Fred Award Ceremony Concludes Successfully in Beijing

GFA Presenter is speaking GFA Ceremony GFA Ceremony GFA Trophies and Certificates GFA Ceremony

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the afternoon of January 22, 2026, the "Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon" came to a successful conclusion in Beijing.

The list of winners for the 7 Global Fred Awards was officially announced at the event, where nearly 100 Chinese and foreign guests gathered to witness this honorary moment highlighting international contributions and innovative achievements.

As an authoritative award with global influence, the Global Fred Award is committed to recognizing outstanding practices and remarkable contributions across various fields, covering international exchanges, artificial intelligence education, international economic cooperation and other key areas.

Its selection criteria integrate professionalism, innovation and social value, making it an important bridge connecting high-quality global resources and promoting cross-field cooperation.

A number of distinguished guests were invited to serve as award presenters for this event.

H.E. Mr. Sashko Nasev, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to China, attended the entire grand ceremony as the Chief Award Presenter of this session.

As a former winner of the Global Fred Award, he has a deeper understanding of the far-reaching significance of the award.

He joined hands with award presenters including Mr. Dai Jian, Vice President of the Beijing NGO Network for International Exchanges and President of the Zhongguancun Social Organization Federation;

Mr. Xiao Hang, President of the Zhongguancun Haixinlian Emerging Industry Promotion Association;

Mr. Liu Youtao, Vice President of Global Fred Award Certification Canada and Head of China Region;

Ms. Tang Aijun, Executive Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Electronic Equipment Technology Development Association;

Mr. Xu Yunzu, Secretary-General of the Organizing Committee of the Global Diplomats' Chinese Culture Night;

and Ms. Jin Chan, President of the Beijing Fengtai High-tech Enterprise Association,

to present awards to the winners one by one and jointly witness the glorious highlight of the Global Fred Award.

The distinguished individuals and institutions honored with the Global Fred Awards this year include:

H.E. Mr. Sinisa Berjan, incumbent Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to China;

Mr. Atanas Georgiev, a benchmark figure in the international documentary field, two-time Oscar nominee and Distinguished Professor at the Shanghai Film Academy of Shanghai University;

Professor Xu Zhen, Dean and Doctoral Supervisor of the School of Future Urban Studies at the University of Science and Technology Beijing, and one of the world's top 2% scientists;

Professor Keke Gai, Vice Dean of the School of AI at Beijing Institute of Technology, Assistant Dean of Beijing Zhongguancun College, and one of the world's top 2% scientists;

Professor Xin Lyu, Dean of the Digital Human Research Institute and Professor at the School of Animation and Digital Arts of Communication University of China, who was selected into the Beijing Municipal University "Young Talent Program";

Professor Li Yuan, Professor at the School of Artificial Intelligence of Beijing Vocational College of Economics and Management, Technical Guidance Expert of China for the Cybersecurity Competition of the 45th WorldSkills Competition and Expert of the Software Testing Center of the National Information Center;

and the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China.

Following the award ceremony, the International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon was held simultaneously.

Chinese and foreign guests conducted in-depth discussions and exchanges on hot topics such as global industrial innovation, cross-cultural integration, and the development of artificial intelligence education.

The guests all stated that this event not only recognized outstanding contributors in various fields, but also built an important platform for connecting high-quality global resources, injecting new vitality into international economic, trade and cultural cooperation.

Mr. Dai Jian, Vice President of the Beijing NGO Network for International Exchanges and President of the Zhongguancun Social Organization Federation, said:

"The Zhongguancun Haixinlian Emerging Industry Promotion Association (co-organizer of this Salon) takes empowering the high-quality development of emerging industries and fostering new productive forces as its mission, and has built a service system covering resource integration, collaborative innovation and international cooperation, injecting strong impetus into the development of strategic emerging industries.

Global Fred Award and Certification Canada (co-organizer of this Salon) builds a talent evaluation and empowerment platform from a global perspective, focuses on AI application capabilities, provides authoritative endorsement for global elites and outstanding organizations, and has become an important bridge linking international resources.

The strong alliance of the two organizers has made this event integrate China's industrial foundation with international vision, and embody both technical depth and humanistic warmth, which will surely become an industry model for promoting cross-border integration and international cooperation."

The successful holding of the Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon has witnessed the firm belief of practitioners in various fields around the world to delve deep into their professions, drive innovation and promote win-win cooperation.

In the future, with the convergence of more high-quality resources and the deepening of cooperation, it will surely contribute more to the sustainable development of the global economy and culture.

