Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ambassador Sinisa Berjan Double Honored with Global Fred Awards

Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China and Ambassador Sinisa Berjan Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China and Ambassador Sinisa Berjan Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China and Ambassador Sinisa Berjan Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China and Ambassador Sinisa Berjan

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 22, 2026, the "Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon" was grandly held in Beijing. Among the 7 Global Fred Awards announced at the event, the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China clinched the "Global Fred Award for International Economic Cooperation" in recognition of its remarkable achievements in China-BiH bilateral trade cooperation.

Meanwhile, Sinisa Berjan, its Ambassador to China, was also conferred the "Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution" for his outstanding diplomatic accomplishments and prominent contributions to cross-border cooperation. Chinese and foreign guests, including diplomatic envoys, industry leaders and academic elites, gathered on-site to witness this dual honorary moment that highlights the fruitful results of bilateral cooperation and the charm of individual diplomacy.

As an authoritative award with global influence, the Global Fred Award is dedicated to recognizing outstanding entities and individuals that advance international mutually beneficial cooperation, coordinated development and cultural exchange. The dual awards for the Embassy and Ambassador Berjan not only represent high recognition of the Embassy’s decades of commitment to the China-BiH economic and trade field, its efforts in building efficient cooperation bridges and facilitating win-win outcomes for both countries, but also fully affirm Ambassador Berjan’s remarkable leadership in promoting global diversified cooperation and deepening China-BiH bilateral relations since taking office, demonstrating the profound foundation and broad prospects of China-BiH ties.

According to the official award citation, the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China has always taken building an efficient international economic bridge as its mission, and its series of initiatives are highly consistent with the Global Fred Award’s mission of advocating mutual benefit, win-win results and coordinated development. Leveraging the resource endowment advantages of both China and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Embassy has innovatively built a cooperative ecosystem, injected sustained impetus into the growth of bilateral trade, and developed a replicable and promotable bilateral cooperation model featuring "government guidance, market dominance and civil participation" — an achievement that is inseparable from Ambassador Berjan’s active promotion and overall coordination.

Since assuming office as Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Ambassador to China in January 2024, Ambassador Berjan has launched a series of pragmatic and effective measures with profound diplomatic experience and outstanding cross-border leadership: he hosted global live-streaming promotion events for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s characteristic products to help local high-quality goods explore broader international markets; facilitated the establishment of sister-city relations between Pizhou (China) and Brod (Bosnia and Herzegovina), laying a solid foundation for people-to-people exchanges and regional cooperation between the two countries; and took the lead in establishing a long-term cross-regional trade mechanism to ensure unimpeded trade between Bosnia and Herzegovina and its partners.

In the field of international cooperation, he actively responded to and implemented the Belt and Road Initiative, promoting in-depth practical cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and multiple countries in key areas such as infrastructure construction and energy development. In terms of people-to-people and cultural exchanges, he spared no effort to promote Bosnia and Herzegovina’s unique tourism resources through various international events, enabling more people around the world to understand the country’s rich historical heritage and beautiful natural scenery; meanwhile, he helped Bosnia and Herzegovina’s traditional art festivals expand their influence in Europe, enhancing the country’s cultural soft power.

On global governance issues, he generously shared valuable experience of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s post-war reconstruction on the international stage and actively advanced the implementation of cross-border environmental protection projects, making positive contributions to regional environmental protection and sustainable development.

The award jury emphasized that both Ambassador Berjan’s pragmatic measures and the Embassy’s cooperation achievements are highly aligned with the Global Fred Award’s mission of advocating international cooperation and mutual benefit. Ambassador Berjan perfectly interprets the responsibility and commitment of a new-era diplomat, setting an excellent example for promoting global mutual understanding and win-win cooperation.

When receiving the awards, Ambassador Sinisa Berjan expressed sincere gratitude to the Global Fred Award Organizing Committee and all parties supporting China-BiH cooperation. He stated that both honors belong to the joint efforts of the governments and enterprises of China and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and fully affirm the achievements of bilateral economic and trade cooperation as well as multi-faceted exchanges.

"In the future, the Embassy will continue to play a bridging role, further deepen cooperation between the two countries in economy, trade, energy, culture and tourism through the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-CEEC Cooperation Mechanism, push China-BiH bilateral relations to a higher level, and jointly create more win-win results," he noted.

The successful holding of this Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon not only recognizes outstanding contributors represented by the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ambassador Berjan, but also builds a high-end platform for global economic, trade and cultural exchanges and cooperation. With the continuous deepening of cooperation between China, Bosnia and Herzegovina and other countries around the world, it will surely inject more warmth and positive energy into the recovery and sustainable development of the world economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.