Derby Barracks - Aggravated OOC and other charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5000438
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/25/2026 0052 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Union House Nursing Home, Glover Street, Glover, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Consent, Operation without Consent, Larceny, Unlawful Trespass into a Motor Vehicle x 3, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Arnaud Gerlus
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks was dispatched to a report of a vehicle theft which had just occurred at the Union House Nursing Home on Glover Street (VT Route 16) in Glover, VT. An employee reported they had started their vehicle to warm up in the parking lot when they observed an individual driving it out of the parking lot towards Barton. Troopers from the Derby barracks responded to the area with Inspectors from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.
While law enforcement was enroute further reports were received that this vehicle had crashed on VT Route 16 between Barton and Glover, and the operator was attempting to forcibly take the vehicle of a passerby who stopped to assist. The operator then fled on foot to a nearby residence where he was located inside another vehicle and taken into custody.
The operator was identified as Arnaud Gerlus, age 26 of Glover, VT. Gerlus was transported to North Country Hospital by Orleans Ambulance for cold weather injuries. Gerlus was later processed at the Derby barracks and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail imposed by the Honorable Court. Gerlus is scheduled to be arraigned on the above charges on 1/26/2026 at 12:30PM in Orleans Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/26/26 1230PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.