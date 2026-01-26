Derby Barracks - Aggravated OOC and other charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5000438

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/25/2026 0052 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Union House Nursing Home, Glover Street, Glover, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Consent, Operation without Consent, Larceny, Unlawful Trespass into a Motor Vehicle x 3, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Arnaud Gerlus

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks was dispatched to a report of a vehicle theft which had just occurred at the Union House Nursing Home on Glover Street (VT Route 16) in Glover, VT. An employee reported they had started their vehicle to warm up in the parking lot when they observed an individual driving it out of the parking lot towards Barton. Troopers from the Derby barracks responded to the area with Inspectors from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.

While law enforcement was enroute further reports were received that this vehicle had crashed on VT Route 16 between Barton and Glover, and the operator was attempting to forcibly take the vehicle of a passerby who stopped to assist. The operator then fled on foot to a nearby residence where he was located inside another vehicle and taken into custody.

The operator was identified as Arnaud Gerlus, age 26 of Glover, VT. Gerlus was transported to North Country Hospital by Orleans Ambulance for cold weather injuries. Gerlus was later processed at the Derby barracks and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail imposed by the Honorable Court. Gerlus is scheduled to be arraigned on the above charges on 1/26/2026 at 12:30PM in Orleans Criminal Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/26/26 1230PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED