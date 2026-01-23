Meet a VA Oncologist: Dr. Ruchika Gutt 

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Oncology Program (NOP) is one of the nation’s largest integrated providers of oncology services, diagnosing and treating more than 56,000 Veterans each year. Bringing compassionate care and innovative treatment to our Veterans is a team of skilled, dedicated oncologists like Dr. Ruchika Gutt, chief of Radiation Oncology at the Washington, D.C., VA Medical Center (VAMC). Keep reading as Dr. Gutt shares more about VA’s cancer innovations and how a little kindness goes a long way during treatment.

What led you to radiation oncology?

“I really enjoy taking care of cancer patients and my interest in physics ultimately led me to explore radiation oncology. I really appreciate how often we see our patients and the relationships we form with them during their treatment journeys. Patients come into the department daily for weeks, sometimes months, of treatment and then we follow them for years after. We get to know our patients very well, and it’s extremely rewarding to see so many of them live normal, active lives after treatment.”

What led you to VA?

“I did rotations at the Baltimore VA and then at the DC VA during my intern year at George Washington University. I actually applied to VA after my residency but went into private practice first. When that practice downsized, I applied to VA again. I had three other job offers, but chose to join the DC VA. I knew that I liked the hospital, and it’s really a privilege to be able to give back to the Veterans. I also feel strongly about providing patients evidence-based medicine in line with the latest standards of care—and so does VA.”

What does your typical day look like?

“I start every single morning by meeting with my team. Cancer care is multidisciplinary and requires collaboration across the team, so this ensures we all understand our patients’ treatment plans. We also use this time to discuss the latest research. I spend the rest of my day seeing patients, delivering test results and coordinating care.”

How does VA support you in getting the job done, and done well?

“VA provides us with great equipment and the latest technology, and VA has the best electronic health record anywhere. We have state-of-the-art machines for radiation planning and delivery; we’re a very up-to-date department, with very up-to-date equipment. We’re also staffed very well so patients always get the attention they need from us. We always have time to talk to patients and address their needs.”

Can you share a favorite Veteran care experience?

“At the end of treatment, our patients go through a bell-ringing ceremony to celebrate. Patients often thank us for simply being nice to them and listening when they have concerns. We get more thanks for that—just being nice—than for treating their cancer. It’s a great reminder that a huge part of delivering great care is the human interaction piece and how we interact with our patients shapes their treatment journey.”

What advice would you give to a fellow oncologist thinking about applying to VA?

“VA is a great place for anyone who really wants to follow the latest research and standard of care. If you have the opportunity to join, you should take it while you can!”

Work at VA

VA is always looking for the next generation of oncologists to uphold VA’s sacred mission while fighting cancer using evidence-based therapies. Read more of Dr. Gutt’s interview and explore career opportunities on VA Careers.