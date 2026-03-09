Live Whole Health #308 – Find your breath

There are times when we say things like, “It took my breath away,” or “I could hardly breathe,” or “I swear, I stopped breathing for a second.” Sometimes these are profound moments of joy and sometimes moments of sorrow. We probably remember them for our whole lives. But what about the day-to-day moments when we just don’t feel settled or calm? It is in these moments that we have a chance to build more peace by finding our breath in a mindful way.

It takes practice

In this 5.5-minute “Finding Your Breath (A Guided Meditation)” practice, Retired Navy Seal Commander John Macaskill helps us to manage stress and general agitation while finding a sense of calm with very simple breathing practices.

Learn about Lisa’s experience with Whole Health and finding her breath

After 30 years of struggling with addiction—first hard drugs, then alcohol—Lisa found herself in the hospital 10 times in a single year. Simple tasks like washing dishes felt impossible. Her mental and physical health were in crisis, and she knew something had to change or she might not survive. Watch Lisa’s four-minute video about how Whole Health saved her life and how the power of breathing and meditation have calmed her insides.

