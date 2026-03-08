VA releases 2025 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report

Suicides among Veterans have decreased, but the report reinforces the need for connection, support and continued prevention efforts

In February, VA released the 2025 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, which provides the most current and comprehensive picture of suicide among Veterans and non-Veteran U.S. adults from 2001 through 2023.

While the report shows that suicides among Veterans declined in 2023, it emphasizes the continued need to ensure every Veteran has access to support, care and connection. Each loss is not only an individual tragedy, but it also has a profound impact on families, communities and the broader Veteran population. We will build upon our recent progress to prevent Veteran suicide.

Hopeful numbers, and why they matter

In 2023, 6,398 Veterans died by suicide, which was 44 fewer deaths than in 2022. According to the report, the 2023 total was lower than 14 of the previous 15 years, which reflects recent momentum in suicide prevention efforts.

These numbers show encouraging results and illustrate that continued, collective action to reduce suicide risk and strengthen protective factors (like social support, employment, housing and more) has positive effects in this fight against Veteran suicide.

Other key report findings

The report also explores data about methods, mental health diagnoses, and age to help us develop strategies to identify high-risk Veteran groups and ensure prevention efforts are targeted effectively. Examples include:

61% of Veterans who died by suicide in 2023 were not receiving VA health care in the last year of their life.

The suicide rate per 100,000 Veterans rose for both male and female Veterans in 2023. For women, the rate rose from 13.7 to 13.9, and for men, it rose from 37.3 to 37.8.

Suicide rates are elevated for Veterans aged 18 to 34, and those with certain risk characteristics, including homelessness, health problems and pain. Among Veterans who died by suicide from 2021 to 2023 and whose deaths were reported by VA suicide prevention teams, the most frequently identified risk factor was pain.

With more understanding of Veteran suicide, we can continue to work toward a future where no Veteran feels that suicide is their only option.

Improvements

This approach has already resulted in several improvements, including many aimed at helping Veterans at risk of suicide:

Since January 2025, VA has conducted a new outreach campaign that has led to more than 33,000 unenrolled Veterans to sign up for VA care.

VA teamed with several large civilian health care providers in February 2025 to launch the Veterans Interoperability Pledge to identify at-risk Veterans and help them get the care they’ve earned at VA. This effort has helped VA identify and contact 140,000 at-risk Veterans, 40% of whom had not recently been to VA.

In May 2025, VA and the Department of War signed a memorandum of understanding committing both agencies to improving the transition process for Veterans exiting the military.

For the first time in history, VA is now tracking how effective its staff and partners are at getting Veterans into VA care, so we can see what’s working and where we need to improve.

Other suicide prevention efforts

In the meantime, VA is pursuing a host of other suicide prevention efforts across the country:

In fiscal year 2025, VA offered 1.3 million calls, chats and texts to Veterans in need through the Veterans Crisis Line, a 39% increase over the prior year, with a Veteran satisfaction rate of 97%.

VA continues to expand suicide prevention training with health care professionals both at VA and in the community.

In 2018, VA launched RISK ID, a comprehensive suicide risk evaluation screening that helps VA flag and care for at-risk Veterans. In calendar year 2025, VA completed more than 5.3 million suicide risk screenings, approximately 200,000 more Veterans screened than in calendar year 2024.

VA administers the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grants Program, which has provided grants to 95 community organizations across the country since 2022. Together, these organizations have made more than 24,400 referrals for suicide prevention supports, including life-saving emergency service connections for 854 Veterans at high risk for suicide. In May 2025, VA announced the availability of another $52 million in grants under this program.

In November, VA announced it housed the largest number of homeless Veterans in seven years, a critical improvement as homelessness looms as a major factor in Veteran suicide.

Looking ahead with hope and purpose

“This report is an essential component of our ongoing fight to prevent Veteran suicide,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “This data will help us understand and address this critical issue within the Veteran community and underscores the urgency of our mission.”

The Annual Report uplifts the crucial roles of hope, purpose, community and comprehensive support systems for Veterans. When they have vital networks of support and other key prevention factors, Veterans thrive in safer, more supportive environments. We continue to honor Veterans’ service by coordinating our efforts to meet their unique needs.

As always, there are many resources for Veterans and their loved ones available 24/7, such as:

Even with this hopeful news about the fight against Veteran suicide, the work continues. Veteran suicide is preventable, and everyone has a role to play in advancing VA’s highest clinical priority.