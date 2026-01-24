Solar Tax Credits for 2026

UNITED SOLAR is helping homeowners understand how the 30% Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) applies to 2026

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNITED SOLAR Explains How the Federal 30% Solar Tax Credit Works for Leased Solar SystemsWith continued interest in residential solar and ongoing questions about federal incentives, UNITED SOLAR is helping homeowners understand how the 30% Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) applies to solar lease and power-purchase agreement (PPA) programs.Under current federal law, when a homeowner leases a solar system or enters into a PPA, the solar company—not the homeowner—owns the system. Because of this ownership structure, the solar provider is eligible to claim the 30% federal tax credit , not the individual homeowner.“This is one of the most misunderstood aspects of solar leasing,” said a spokesperson for UNITED SOLAR. “Homeowners often hear about the 30% tax credit and assume they must purchase a system to benefit. In reality, when solar is leased, the tax credit is captured by the system owner and typically reflected in lower monthly lease payments and reduced electricity costs.”How Solar Leasing WorksThe solar company installs, owns, and maintains the systemThe homeowner pays a predictable monthly lease payment or reduced energy rateThe solar company claims the federal tax credit and other applicable incentivesSavings are often passed on through competitive pricing and long-term rate stabilityFor many homeowners, leasing can provide lower upfront costs, maintenance included, and immediate energy savings, without the need to manage tax filings or system ownership responsibilities.Why UNITED SOLARUNITED SOLAR works with leading national and regional solar finance partners to secure highly competitive lease pricing, transparent terms, and reliable long-term service. By leveraging available incentives at the commercial level, UNITED SOLAR helps homeowners access solar energy with minimal risk and maximum value.“Whether a customer wants to own their system or explore a lease, our goal is to help them make an informed decision,” the spokesperson added. “For homeowners who prefer simplicity and predictable savings, a solar lease can be an excellent option.”Learn MoreHomeowners interested in learning how solar leasing works—or in receiving a no-obligation lease quote—are encouraged to contact UNITED SOLAR directly.

