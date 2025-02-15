A Reliable Solution to power outages: Battery Backup & Generator Systems

Our lead technician Jesse installing a sleek, reliable battery backup system Briggs & Stratton battery install

United Electric & Solar Offers Reliable Backup Power Solutions as Utility Companies Cut Power During Santa Ana Winds we are here to help!

The grid is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, which are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change.” — American Society of Civil Engineers"

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Southern California faces increasingly frequent power outages due to high winds and wildfire prevention shutoffs, homeowners and businesses are searching for reliable solutions to keep their lights on. United Electric & Solar, a trusted name in electrical and solar solutions across Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties, is offering comprehensive whole-home battery and generator backup systems to protect residents from being left in the dark.“With utility companies cutting power more often during Santa Ana wind events, we’re seeing more homeowners looking for dependable backup solutions,” said Jonathan Jones, founder of United Electric & Solar. “We specialize in battery storage and generator backup systems that automatically take over when the grid goes down, ensuring homes and businesses stay powered when they need it most.”A Reliable Solution to power outages: Battery Backup & Generator SystemsUnited Electric & Solar has been at the forefront of backup power installations for over a decade, offering tailored solutions that include:Whole-home battery backup systems: Seamlessly store and use energy during outages.Generator backup systems: Reliable power when batteries run low or during extended outages.Hybrid systems: A combination of batteries and generators for long-term resilience.Mobile battery systems: Cost effective solution for anyone who wants to keep essential things running. i.e. refrigerator running, powering your TV or computer.One of the most effective battery solutions comes from Briggs & Stratton , a local Oxnard-based company known for its safe, efficient, and long-lasting lithium-ion battery storage systems. These batteries integrate seamlessly with solar energy or grid power, providing homeowners and businesses with a sustainable, cost-effective power solution during outages.Recent Installations & Success StoriesUnited Electric & Solar has recently completed several backup power installations throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara counties:Ventura, CA – United Installed a 13.3kW Briggs & Stratton battery backup system for a homeowner who experienced multiple power shut offs during the last several weeks and many times last year.. Their solar-powered battery storage now keeps their entire home backed-up and running for up to 48 hours during outages. This system is backed up by a 22kW generator in case the outage is longer than 48 hours.Camarillo, CA – United installed a 20kW whole-home Briggs & Stratton battery backup system with 10kW of solar for a family who nearly lost their home in the recent Mountain fire . They had power out for a week and wanted a solution that was autonomous. The system automatically kicks in within seconds of a power loss and with the solar system can recharge the batteries during the day and discharge during the evening making the home completely independent.Somis, CA – United installed a 14.4kW whole home generator for a long time client who has been effected by the Mountain fire. Generators are an ideal solution for those who experience extended outages. And those who require power for agricultural systems.“We've seen a surge in demand for backup systems,” added Jones. “With Increased frequency of major weather events and utility shutoffs becoming the new normal, people want peace of mind knowing they’ll always have power.”Act Now: Prepare Before the Next Power Shut offResidents concerned about future power outages are encouraged to contact United Electric & Solar for a free consultation. The team will assess energy needs and recommend a tailored backup power solution.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.venturaelectricians.com or call 805-650-8658.About United Electric & SolarUnited Electric & Solar has been serving Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties for over 40 years, specializing in electrical, solar, and backup power solutions. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer service, United Electric & Solar provides expert installations that ensure homeowners and businesses stay powered through any conditions.

