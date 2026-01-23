Submit Release
Senate Resolution 207 Printer's Number 1403

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - WHEREAS, These practices foster the perception that elected

officials are using their positions for personal enrichment

rather than public service; and

WHEREAS, The Restore Trust in Congress Act (H.R. 5106) is

bipartisan legislation introduced in the United States House of

Representatives that would prohibit members of Congress, their

spouses and dependent children from owning or trading individual

stocks; and

WHEREAS, The Restore Trust in Congress Act has garnered

bipartisan support and reflects a growing consensus across the

political spectrum that members of Congress should be held to

the highest ethical standards; and

WHEREAS, Ensuring transparency, accountability and ethical

conduct at the Federal level is a common sense, nonpartisan

objective shared by Pennsylvanians of all political

affiliations; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

urge the Congress of the United States to advance and enact the

Restore Trust in Congress Act, or substantially similar

legislation, to prohibit stock trading by members of Congress

and their immediate family members; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

encourage Congress to take timely action to ensure full

consideration of legislation addressing insider trading and

conflicts of interest among Federal lawmakers; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

affirm its commitment to ethical governance and call upon

Federal officials to place the public trust above personal

financial gain; and be it further

RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to

