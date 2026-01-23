Senate Resolution 207 Printer's Number 1403
PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - WHEREAS, These practices foster the perception that elected
officials are using their positions for personal enrichment
rather than public service; and
WHEREAS, The Restore Trust in Congress Act (H.R. 5106) is
bipartisan legislation introduced in the United States House of
Representatives that would prohibit members of Congress, their
spouses and dependent children from owning or trading individual
stocks; and
WHEREAS, The Restore Trust in Congress Act has garnered
bipartisan support and reflects a growing consensus across the
political spectrum that members of Congress should be held to
the highest ethical standards; and
WHEREAS, Ensuring transparency, accountability and ethical
conduct at the Federal level is a common sense, nonpartisan
objective shared by Pennsylvanians of all political
affiliations; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
urge the Congress of the United States to advance and enact the
Restore Trust in Congress Act, or substantially similar
legislation, to prohibit stock trading by members of Congress
and their immediate family members; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
encourage Congress to take timely action to ensure full
consideration of legislation addressing insider trading and
conflicts of interest among Federal lawmakers; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
affirm its commitment to ethical governance and call upon
Federal officials to place the public trust above personal
financial gain; and be it further
RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to
